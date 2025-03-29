Nandan Nilekani further compared this transformation to UPI, which made digital transactions seamless.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has predicted a major transformation in India's energy sector, similar to the impact of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on digital payments. Speaking at the Arkam Annual Meet’s ‘The Great Unlock: India in 2035’ program, Nilekani highlighted how solar panels and electric vehicle (EV) batteries will enable households to produce and store energy, leading to a new wave of entrepreneurship.

Indians have relied on liquid and solid fuels like LPG cylinders and coal, while electricity was mainly drawn from the grid. However, technological advancements are now allowing people to generate, store, and trade electricity, changing the way energy is consumed and distributed.

He emphasised that a decentralised energy structure is emerging. He explained, “Every home will be an energy producer because they have rooftop solar. Every home will be an energy store because they have an EV battery. So, every home is a producer of energy, seller of energy, and buyer of energy.”

Nilekani further compared this transformation to UPI, which made digital transactions seamless. Similarly, households will soon be able to buy and sell energy easily, leading to a more flexible and user-driven energy market.

He believes this shift will open up new business opportunities. Just as UPI led to the rise of digital financial services, the decentralisation of energy will create millions of micro-energy entrepreneurs, boosting economic innovation and growth.