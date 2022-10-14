Infosys CEO Sahil Parekh: We support side gigs but not dual employment

Representational Image

Salil Parekh, the CEO and MD of Infosys, said during the announcement of the company's quarterly results that while the company won't support dual employment, it will support its employees' learning outside of the workplace.

Simply put, moonlighting refers to employees working for more than one job and taking up side gigs to earn extra money.

"To be clear, we do not support dual employment. We have found in the past 12 months of the employees who are doing blatant work in two different companies where and there's confidentiality issues, we have let go of them,” says Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh during the Q2 earnings briefing.

“We have real attention to learning opportunities and we have always encouraged our employees to have that kind of a mindset,” added Parekh.

Parekh emphasised the fact that the business had taken a number of steps to guarantee that there were plenty of opportunities for the employees to grow and that they could look for gig projects within the business.

“Over the last several years, we have developed a platform which we call accelerate, to which employees can look at gig work different projects, outside of their main work. On an average quarter, around 4000 people apply for this, about 600 are selected,” said Parekh.

Parekh even clarifies that the company also has some regulations and policies for the employees in some of the gig projects outside the company, provided there is prior approval from the managers.

“We will support them to work on certain gig projects after the prior approval of their managers. We are also developing more comprehensive policies for that, while ensuring contractual and confidentiality commitments are fully respected. However, to be clear we don’t support dual employment,” added Parekh.