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Infosys announces salary hikes from October, to hire 20,000 campus freshers

IT company Infosys will start announcing salary hikes for employees later this year. The increments will be offered in three stages starting from October to January next year, CEO Salil Parekh said.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 09:26 PM IST

Infosys announces salary hikes from October, to hire 20,000 campus freshers
Infosys to revise salary hike in October, will hire 20,000 freshers
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One of India's major IT companies, Infosys, will start announcing salary hikes for employees later this year. The increments will be offered in three stages starting from October to January next year, CEO Salil Parekh said on Thursday. 

While speaking at the company's post-Q1 earnings press conference, Parekh said majority of employees will receive their salary revisions in October, while senior level employees will receive their hikes in January, as per a Moneycontrol report. 

Salary hikes in three phases 

The IT major said the annual salary review will be executed in three parts. While the company did not divulge details regarding the percentage increase, it clarified that the hike release will start in October and continue into January for employees at different levels. 

The announcement comes as Infosys reported its financial results for the first quarter of FY27. 

Infosys to recruit 20,000 Freshers 

Infosys further said it is committed to hiring freshers through campus placements with the plans to recruit 20,000 freshers during the current financial year. The company added that it hired more than 4,000 freshers during the April-June quarter this year. 

Salil Parekh to step down 

Salil Parekh will step down as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer on April 1, 2027 and will be replaced by Ashiss Kumar Dash. The Infosys board has approved the appointment of Dash as CEO Designate for a five-year term, following recommendations from its Nomination and Remuneration Committee. 

As per Infosys, the appointment forms part of a planned leadership transition. Dash will succeed Salil Parekh as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer on April 1, 2027, when Parekh completes his second term after more than nine years at the helm. 

Alongside the leadership development, the tech firm also reported its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. Infosys revised its full-year FY27 revenue growth guidance downward to 1.5 per cent to 3.0 per cent, compared to its earlier projection of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

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