The notion that only IITians can excel academically at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has been shattered. Delhi's Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS) alumni have made their mark at IIM Ahmedabad, defying conventional wisdom. In a remarkable achievement, three SSCBS alumni have won gold medals at IIM Ahmedabad this year, demonstrating their exceptional academic prowess.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Info Edge, took to social media to shower praise on Delhi's Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS) after three of its alumni achieved a remarkable feat. The trio won gold medals at IIM Ahmedabad, recognising their outstanding academic performance in the class of 2025.

Bikhchandani's post on X (formerly Twitter) congratulated SSCBS, saying, "Well done, SSCBS. Move over, IIT. Make way for the new kid on the block." He revealed that he was informed about this achievement by a colleague through an internal WhatsApp group. The message read, "All three gold medallists at IIMA in the class of 2025 are from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. Quite remarkable." Bikhchandani's post acknowledges SSCBS's rising reputation and its students' exceptional academic abilities.



IIM Ahmedabad recently marked its 60th convocation with a grand ceremony, honouring its exceptional graduates for their outstanding performance. Among the notable awardees were Abhi Bansal, Ishaan Jain, and Aanchal Chadha, all of whom shared a common alma mater - Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS), a prestigious institution affiliated with Delhi University and renowned for its business management programs.

The trio, who graduated from SSCBS in 2021, have already made their mark in the corporate world. Abhi Bansal has completed an internship with the esteemed consulting firm McKinsey. Ishaan Jain and Aanchal Chadha, meanwhile, undertook two-month internships as investment banking analysts with JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley in Mumbai, respectively. Their achievements are a testament to the talent and caliber of SSCBS alumni.