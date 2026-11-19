In a survey carried out recently, LocalCircles has found that spending patterns in India is changing. About 61% of consumers are spending 20% more on essential commodities than they did in 2025. Details here.



After the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for October soared 12.3%, registering a double-digit increase for the second consecutive month in 2026, the focus shifted to the commodities of daily use and consumables. As crude petroleum and natural gas witnessed an inflation of 70% and fuel prices became the main reason behind the inflation going up, the moot question that popped up was: where do the masses cut consumption to adjust their monthly budget with no visible rise in income? People have to spend more on unavoidable commodities like cooking oil, vegetables, cereals, milk, and other everyday essentials to keep the expenses within the limits of their pockets. As they are left with less money, they are forced to spend less on eating out, shopping, entertainment, and savings.

WPI: CPI: Inflation in India 2026

LocalCircles found in its survey that as the costs of daily-use commodities go up regularly, people buy these items in smaller quantities. It was found in the survey that 61% of consumers spend 20% more on these commodities, compared to 2025. These essential commodities include items like vegetables, flour, fruits, milk, cooking oil, rice, wheat, pulses, and cooking gas.

About 75% of respondents in the survey said that the rising prices of ghee, butter, and oil have affected them. Besides, about 73% of respondents said that the higher price of vegetables has affected them. On the other hand, about 71% of the respondents said that the prices of rice, wheat, and other cereals had affected them as they had become more expensive. About of the respondents told the surveyors that they were forced to slash discretionary expenses such as eating out, shopping, and entertainment. About half of them said that they were buying smaller quantities of essential items.

LocalCircles Survey

LocalCircles said in its report, "Seventy-four per cent of household consumers surveyed are cutting down on discretionary spending like eating out, shopping and entertainment; 50 per cent are buying smaller quantities of essentials." It said further, "Eighty per cent of household consumers surveyed want government action against hoarding and artificial price inflation; 72 per cent want stronger monitoring of wholesale and retail prices."

Inflation has crossed the limit set by the Reserve Bank of India, 6%. It soared to 6.09%, while food inflation climbed to 8.94% in October 2026. Earlier, the retail CPI inflation rose from 4.45% in July to 4.82% in August. It registered the 10th consecutive monthly increase. It was also the highest rate of inflation in about 20 months. Similarly, food inflation soared to 5.95%.

The increase in the WPI in October gains significance in the wake of the prediction made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The world body has predicted "stubborn" inflation across the world. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed her apprehensions that the world faces risks from stubborn inflation, higher debt service costs, and artificial intelligence (AI) investment.