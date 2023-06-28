Inflation alert: Why tomato prices have skyrocketed in Delhi NCR, Mumbai? Will rates come down soon?

Inflation alert: Why tomato prices have skyrocketed in Delhi (File photo)

In a major example of inflation in major metropolitan cities across the country, the prices of tomatoes have doubled in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other areas, leading to massive loss being incurred by farmers, despite tomatoes being a staple food across India.

While there are several reasons why the prices of tomatoes have been hiked across the country, the brunt of the inflation is being felt by the farmers and the customers. However, it is expected that the spike in tomato prices will soon be over.

The price of tomatoes in Delhi touched Rs 120 per kg, while that in Mumbai was seen at Rs 100 per kg. These prices are a sharp increase from what the national capital saw last month, when the tomato prices per kg were around Rs 60 in most parts of NCR.

While the price of tomatoes has crossed the Rs 100 mark in Delhi and Mumbai, Bengaluru is not too far behind as the per kg price of the vegetable soaring at Rs 80, while it was just Rs 40 per kg in May, the prices now standing nearly doubled.

Why tomato prices are on the rise?

There are multiple reasons being attributed to the tomato prices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, which have contributed to the inflation in vegetable rates. It is being said that the high temperatures are leading to farmers not being able to grow tomatoes, causing declining yields.

The heatwave and high temperatures in parts of India made it difficult for farmers to grow tomatoes, as well as the delayed monsoons and the lack of rains in many cities, leading to declining crop yield.

Will tomato prices come back to normal?

While the price of tomatoes remains high due to weather disturbances in many cities, it is expected that the rates of the vegetable will come back to normal in the next 10-15 days, according to NDTV media reports.

As per past trends, there is a spike in tomato prices every year during this time due to bad weather or lack of rainfall, however, the prices come back to normal over the coming weeks when the yield is supported by the weather.

