Inflation alert: Why has Mother Dairy decided to hike milk prices in Delhi NCR 5th time this year?

Mother Dairy has hiked its milk prices once again (File photo)

More trouble arose for the common man as one of the daily essential items in every household – milk – became more expensive on Monday evening, after Mother Dairy announced a price hike of Rs 2 per litre for certain products in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

This became the fifth round of inflation in milk prices by Mother Dairy in the year 2022, taking the rates of some of the milk products by the brand to an all-time high. It must be noted that usually when Mother Dairy hikes milk rates, other brands like Amul also follow a similar suit.

The fresh milk prices by Mother Dairy will come into effect from Tuesday, December 27, and the milk prices for certain products by the company will be hiked by Rs 2 per litre, as per the official release.

Mother Dairy has decided to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre of full-cream milk, toned milk and double-toned milk, while the prices of cow milk and milk by token (bulk milk) will remain the same for the time being.

As per the hiked rates by Mother Dairy, the full-cream milk price was at Rs 64 per litre and has now been revised to Rs 66 per litre. Further, toned milk was costing Rs 51 per litre and will now cost Rs 53 per litre, and double-toned milk will now cost Rs 47, as opposed to Rs 45.

Why did Mother Dairy hike its milk prices?

Mother Dairy and other big brands like Amul and Nestle also decided to hike their milk prices multiple times this year, leading to significant inflation in the price of daily necessities. It must be noted that Mother Dairy has hiked its milk prices for the fifth time this year, with the first round of inflation being in March 2022.

In its official release, Mother Dairy said that the milk prices for several variants are being increased due to the increase in the input cost of production. It must be noted that the cost of operation and production of milk went up significantly this year, and so did the cattle feeding prices.

The milk yield in several states has also been dwindling due to the loss of cattle life caused by the Lumpy Skin Disease, which claimed the lives of thousands of cows, as per the official date.

