Inflation alert: After Amul, Verka milk brand hikes prices by Rs 3 per litre

The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed), which distributes milk products under the Verka brand, announced it is hiking milk prices by Rs 3 per litre in response to Amul's milk price increase. According to a report by The Tribune, the higher pricing will take effect on February 4 (Saturday).

Verka representatives claim that the price for 500 millilitres of regular milk has increased from Rs 29 to Rs 30.

Standard Milk, which previously cost Rs. 57 per litre, will now cost Rs. 60, while full-cream milk, which previously cost Rs. 60 per litre, will now cost Rs. 66. Toned milk, which was previously priced at Rs. 51 per litre, will now cost Rs. 54.

(Also Read: Buy Now Pay Later vs Personal Loan: Know which is better)

The price of double-toning milk has increased from Rs 23 to Rs 24 for 500 ml packs and from Rs 258 to Rs 273 for 6-litre packs.

Amul milk price hike

The price of Amul pouch milk has increased by Rs 3 per litre for all variations, according to the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

“We would like to inform you that the price of Amul pouch milk (all variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. February 2, 2023 night dispatch (February 3, 2023 morning),” the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said.

Mother Dairy followed Amul in raising the price of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre each throughout the Delhi-NCR region in response to rising input costs in December. According to a Mother Dairy representative, the decision was made as a result of the continuous increase in raw material prices over the previous two months.