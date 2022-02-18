Indore: Has your Driving license expired? Here’s how you can renew it online

The process to apply and renew driving license in Indore has been eased out. Applicants who wish to avail these services will no longer have to wait in long queues as the process can now be completed online.

Authorities have made this process easier so that applicants don’t face any inconvenience while applying to renew or duplicate driving license. Hereafter, applicants won’t have to visit the Regional Transport Office for this process.

Notably, applicants will need to visit the RTO office to collect their driving license.

How to apply for driving licence online?

The applicants can visit the official website i.e. https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/ and apply for duplicate, renewal and modification of their driving licences.

Before the introduction of online mode, appliants had to renew or duplicate driving license via Smartchip Company. Under the online mode, data of more than 12 lakh licenses from Indore has been transferred to the central server.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department has raised the fine amount for holders of an expired driving license. Defaulters will now have to pay Rs 1,000 on a yearly basis if the driving licence is not renewed on time.