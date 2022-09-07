Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

IndiGo update: Pieter Elbers is appointed CEO of IndiGo

Pieter Elbers would take over as IndiGo's CEO in place of outgoing Ronojoy Dutta, who had led the airline since 2019.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 08:46 AM IST

IndiGo update: Pieter Elbers is appointed CEO of IndiGo
IndiGo update: Pieter Elbers is appointed CEO of IndiGo

Budget carrier IndiGo has said Pieter Elbers, who was named as the Chief Executive Officer of the company to replace Ronojoy Dautta, has joined the position from Tuesday.

The airline had announced the appointment of Elbers as its new CEO following Dutta's "decision" to retire on September 30.

"Petrus Johannes Theodorus Elbers (Pieter Elbers) has joined as Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from today, September 6," IndiGo said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The 71-year-old Dutta came to the helm of the airline in January 2019, and guided IndiGo through the turbulent COVID-19 period.

Prior to coming on board the country's largest airline by domestic market share, Elbers served as the president and chief executive officer of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and also as a member of the executive committee of the Air France, KLM Group.

He is the fourth CEO of IndiGo since its launch. Bruce Ashby was the first CEO of IndiGO from 2005 to 2008, who also practically launched the airline in August 2006.

Following Ashby's decision to return to the US in late 2008, IndiGo brought in its then director Aditya Ghosh as the new CEO and later elevated him to the position of president at the airline.

After serving the budget carrier for a decade Ghosh quit the company in 2018.

While IndiGo appointed Dutta as the CEO after nine months of Ghosh's departure from the company, in the interim period, IndiGo co-founder and promoter Rahul Bhatia reportedly served as its interim CEO.

(Source: PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: 21-year-old man, arrested under IT Act, interrogated over terror suspicion
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.