FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Gurpreet Ghuggi BREAKS SILENCE to alleged affair, abortion rumours with Love Gill: 'Humari pagdi uchalne mein lage hai'

Gurpreet Ghuggi BREAKS SILENCE to alleged affair with Love Gill

India's GDP growth At 7.3%: How could $115 crude oil, falling rupee hurt Modi government's plans?

Rupee At 95, Crude At $115: Can India still achieve 7.3% GDP growth?

What is spread in forex and why can a trade start in the red?

What is spread in forex and why can a trade start in the red?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Latest NewsBusiness

BUSINESS

IndiGo To Hike Ticket Price? CEO says, 'no choice but to increase fares' amid very significant rise in fuel bill

The warning comes as IndiGo's parent, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, reported its third straight quarterly loss.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 07:15 PM IST

IndiGo To Hike Ticket Price? CEO says, 'no choice but to increase fares' amid very significant rise in fuel bill
Representational image (Image Source: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

IndiGo carried 27.5 million passengers in the quarter, down 4.5% year-on-year. The airline also cut capacity by 1% to manage costs.According to Bloomberg, passenger yield -- average revenue per passenger -- rose 34% year-on-year. However, passenger load factor, which indicates the share of seats filled, fell to 80.3% from 82.5% a year earlier.Bloomberg reported that the company's debt rose 7.1% sequentially to ₹87,303 crore. IndiGo expects low single-digit capacity growth in the December quarter.IndiGo has "no choice left but to look to increase fares" due to a "very significant" rise in its fuel bill, CEO Willie Walsh said on Thursday. The warning comes as parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd reported its third consecutive quarterly loss, with rising fuel expenses offsetting gains from higher fares.

The July-September quarter loss narrowed year-on-year but remained substantial despite higher revenue, Bloomberg reported. Walsh said no immediate relief is expected from elevated fuel costs.

“We are looking at a period of elevated fuel cost for sometime,” he said, adding that IndiGo would continue to explore internal measures to absorb the increase. “We will continue to look at every measure that can be taken internally to offset the very significant increase in our prices,” he said.

IndiGo hikes fuel charges on domestic, international routes​

According to Reuters, jet fuel can make up around 40% of an airline's operating costs, leaving carriers exposed to sharp price hikes and raising the prospect of higher fares. India's largest airline has already revised fuel charges on domestic and international routes amid sustained high jet fuel prices.

The latest revision took effect on October 6, after IndiGo said ATF prices had risen more than 14% month-on-month to among the highest levels in the last decade, HT reported earlier.

Under the new structure, domestic fuel charges range from Rs 375 to ₹1,300 depending on distance flown, with an increase of Rs 100 to Rs 350 per sector.

On international routes, charges vary by destination from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000. Flights to Europe carry a Rs10,000 fuel charge, while flights to Southeast Asia, the Gulf and parts of East Asia carry a charge of Rs 5,500.

IndiGo posts ₹1,879 cr loss, revenue up 26% but fuel costs jump 67%

InterGlobe Aviation reported a net loss of ₹1,879 crore for the quarter ended September 30, according to Bloomberg. The loss was lower than a year earlier and below the average analyst estimate of ₹2,063 crore in a Bloomberg survey.

Revenue rose 26% to ₹23,364 crore, beating analyst estimates. However, total costs increased to ₹26,188 crore, with fuel expenses up 67% year-on-year to nearly $1 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Walsh said in the earnings statement that the airline faced exceptionally high fuel costs during the seasonally weaker September quarter, along with continued geopolitical uncertainty.

"The seasonally soft September quarter saw exceptionally elevated fuel costs and continued geopolitical turmoil," he said, adding that measures taken by the airline supported revenue but only partly offset higher expenses.

Domestic air travel in India is typically subdued during the July-September period. Demand is expected to pick up in the festival season, which could provide some support to airlines.

IndiGo cuts capacity 1% amid subdued Q2 demand

IndiGo carried 27.5 million passengers in the quarter, down 4.5% year-on-year. The airline also cut capacity by 1% to manage costs.

According to Bloomberg, passenger yield -- average revenue per passenger -- rose 34% year-on-year. However, passenger load factor, which indicates the share of seats filled, fell to 80.3% from 82.5% a year earlier.

Bloomberg reported that the company's debt rose 7.1% sequentially to ₹87,303 crore. IndiGo expects low single-digit capacity growth in the December quarter.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Gurpreet Ghuggi BREAKS SILENCE to alleged affair, abortion rumours with Love Gill: 'Humari pagdi uchalne mein lage hai'
Gurpreet Ghuggi BREAKS SILENCE to alleged affair with Love Gill
Firecrackers banned in Delhi on Diwali? SC refuses complete ban; suggests celebrities like Virat Kohli for pollution awareness
Diwali Firecrackers: SC refuses complete ban, suggests Virat Kohli for awareness
Sachin over Inzamam, Dhoni over Miandad, Kohli over Babar: Waqar Younis picks just one Pakistani in India-Pak dream XI
Sachin over Inzamam, Dhoni over Miandad, Kohli over Babar: Waqar Younis picks
India's GDP growth At 7.3%: How could $115 crude oil, falling rupee hurt Modi government's plans?
Rupee At 95, Crude At $115: Can India still achieve 7.3% GDP growth?
IndiGo To Hike Ticket Price? CEO says, 'no choice but to increase fares' amid very significant rise in fuel bill
IndiGo to hike fares? CEO says no choice left amid sharp rise in fuel bill
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement