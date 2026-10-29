IndiGo To Hike Ticket Price? CEO says, 'no choice but to increase fares' amid very significant rise in fuel bill

The warning comes as IndiGo's parent, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, reported its third straight quarterly loss.

IndiGo carried 27.5 million passengers in the quarter, down 4.5% year-on-year. The airline also cut capacity by 1% to manage costs.According to Bloomberg, passenger yield -- average revenue per passenger -- rose 34% year-on-year. However, passenger load factor, which indicates the share of seats filled, fell to 80.3% from 82.5% a year earlier.Bloomberg reported that the company's debt rose 7.1% sequentially to ₹87,303 crore. IndiGo expects low single-digit capacity growth in the December quarter.IndiGo has "no choice left but to look to increase fares" due to a "very significant" rise in its fuel bill, CEO Willie Walsh said on Thursday. The warning comes as parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd reported its third consecutive quarterly loss, with rising fuel expenses offsetting gains from higher fares.

The July-September quarter loss narrowed year-on-year but remained substantial despite higher revenue, Bloomberg reported. Walsh said no immediate relief is expected from elevated fuel costs.

“We are looking at a period of elevated fuel cost for sometime,” he said, adding that IndiGo would continue to explore internal measures to absorb the increase. “We will continue to look at every measure that can be taken internally to offset the very significant increase in our prices,” he said.

IndiGo hikes fuel charges on domestic, international routes​

According to Reuters, jet fuel can make up around 40% of an airline's operating costs, leaving carriers exposed to sharp price hikes and raising the prospect of higher fares. India's largest airline has already revised fuel charges on domestic and international routes amid sustained high jet fuel prices.

The latest revision took effect on October 6, after IndiGo said ATF prices had risen more than 14% month-on-month to among the highest levels in the last decade, HT reported earlier.

Under the new structure, domestic fuel charges range from Rs 375 to ₹1,300 depending on distance flown, with an increase of Rs 100 to Rs 350 per sector.

On international routes, charges vary by destination from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000. Flights to Europe carry a Rs10,000 fuel charge, while flights to Southeast Asia, the Gulf and parts of East Asia carry a charge of Rs 5,500.

IndiGo posts ₹1,879 cr loss, revenue up 26% but fuel costs jump 67%

InterGlobe Aviation reported a net loss of ₹1,879 crore for the quarter ended September 30, according to Bloomberg. The loss was lower than a year earlier and below the average analyst estimate of ₹2,063 crore in a Bloomberg survey.

Revenue rose 26% to ₹23,364 crore, beating analyst estimates. However, total costs increased to ₹26,188 crore, with fuel expenses up 67% year-on-year to nearly $1 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Walsh said in the earnings statement that the airline faced exceptionally high fuel costs during the seasonally weaker September quarter, along with continued geopolitical uncertainty.

"The seasonally soft September quarter saw exceptionally elevated fuel costs and continued geopolitical turmoil," he said, adding that measures taken by the airline supported revenue but only partly offset higher expenses.

Domestic air travel in India is typically subdued during the July-September period. Demand is expected to pick up in the festival season, which could provide some support to airlines.

IndiGo cuts capacity 1% amid subdued Q2 demand

IndiGo carried 27.5 million passengers in the quarter, down 4.5% year-on-year. The airline also cut capacity by 1% to manage costs.

According to Bloomberg, passenger yield -- average revenue per passenger -- rose 34% year-on-year. However, passenger load factor, which indicates the share of seats filled, fell to 80.3% from 82.5% a year earlier.

Bloomberg reported that the company's debt rose 7.1% sequentially to ₹87,303 crore. IndiGo expects low single-digit capacity growth in the December quarter.