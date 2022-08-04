IndiGo to become world's first airline to use 3 doors for passengers' exit; details

IndiGo (File)

IndiGo is set to become the world's first civil aviation service to use three doors for passengers' exits.

This facility would save the passenger and the staff's time as it would enable quick exit.

The IndiGo airline said in a statement that the disembarkation process would be carried out using the two front and one back door.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said it generally takes 13-14 minutes to complete the two-point disembarkation. With the new system, the airline will save seven-eight minutes.

The service will be implemented in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi first and will be extended to other stations later.

With inputs from PTI