Business

Business

IndiGo's Rakesh Gangwal makes HUGE investment in US Airline, buys 3600000 shares worth Rs....

This comes months after Gangwal and his family trust sold a total of 5.83 per cent stake in the carrier for about Rs 10,500 crore.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 06:00 PM IST

IndiGo's Rakesh Gangwal makes HUGE investment in US Airline, buys 3600000 shares worth Rs....
Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo, is a well-known name in the aviation industry. He co-founded the now Rs 1.78 lakh crore market cap airline with Rahul Bhatia in 2006. But, he has been trimming his stake in IndiGo, following a fallout with the airline's co-founder. Amid the issue, he has made a huge investment in American carrier Southwest Airlines. Gangwal has acquired 3.6 million (36 lakh) shares of the airline for USD 108 million or around Rs 906 crore.

According to seven filings made by Southwest to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gangwal has purchased 3.6 million shares of the airline through multiple transactions, with prices ranging between USD 29-30 apiece. Together, the shares are worth around USD 108 million and the transactions were done on September 30 and October 1, as per the filings.

An aviation industry veteran, Gangwal joined Southwest in July this year amid Elliott Investment Management, one of the airline's largest shareholders, seeking sweeping changes at the carrier. Earlier In August this year, Gangwal and his family trust sold a total of 5.83 per cent stake in the carrier for about Rs 10,500 crore. After the share sale, Gangwal's stake in InterGlobe Aviation -- parent of IndiGo -- came down to 5.31 per cent from 5.89 per cent while that of Chinkerpoo Family Trust reduced to 8.24 per cent from 13.49 per cent.

The combined shareholding of Gangwal and Chinkerpoo Family Trust has fallen to 13.55 per cent from 19.38 per cent. Amid differences with Bhatia, Gangwal, in February 2022, resigned from the board of directors of InterGlobe Aviation, saying he would gradually reduce his equity stake in the airline over the next five years.

(With inputs from PTI)

