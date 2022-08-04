IndiGo set to reduce deboarding time for flyers by half, know how | Photo: File

According to an announcement made by IndiGo today (4 August), passengers will be able to quickly exit the aircraft by using three of the plane's doors for disembarkation.

At the Delhi airport, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta told reporters that the three-point disembarkation will enable the airline to save five to six minutes and speed up aircraft turnaround.

"The new three-point disembarkation process will be carried out from two forward and one rear exit ramp, making IndiGo the first airline in the world to use this process," according to airline’s official statement.

"It generally takes 13-14 minutes to disembark an A321 aircraft with two-point disembarkation. With three point disembarkation, it will take just seven-eight minutes to let all passengers get off the plane," Dutta added.

The initial implementation of this disembarkation process would take place in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. According to Dutta, the airline would gradually extend it to all of the airports.

READ | BJP’s Manoj Tiwari fined for riding Royal Enfield Classic without helmet in Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally, issues apology

On Thursday, IndiGo had recently marked its 16th anniversary. All domestic routes are accessible for the anniversary sale.

The offer, which started on August 3 and will end on August 5, will include rates starting at Rs 1,616. Travel between August 18, 2022, and July 16, 2023 is eligible under the offer.

According to figures released on Wednesday, the company's sales increased more than fourfold in the June quarter compared to the previous year's low base caused by the pandemic.

However, the company said on Wednesday that high fuel costs and the weakening rupee hurt net profit.

READ | 'Won't be intimidated, not afraid of Narendra Modi': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on ED protests