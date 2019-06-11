IndiGo announces special summer sale

IndiGo Tuesday announced a four-day special summer sale across its network for the travel period between June 16 and September 28.

"Effective June 11, 2019 till June 14, 2019, IndiGo is offering customers all-inclusive fare starting at Rs 999 across domestic and Rs 3,499 across international sectors. This sale is valid for travel period between June 16, 2019 to September 28, 2019," the low-cost carrier said in a statement.

IndiGo has around 50 per cent share of the domestic passenger market, according to data of Indian aviation regulator DGCA.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "After receiving a tremendously positive response on the sale last month, we are delighted to announce another four-day Special Summer Offer." "We are anticipating an increase in demand beyond summer vacations and are pleased to introduce special fares to enable customers to plan their last-minute vacation at affordable fares," he added.