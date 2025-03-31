The bank gained the most, which was in line with an optimistic trend in equities.

Days after being fined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), HDFC Bank earned Rs 44,933.62 crore last week. The bank added the whopping amount in its market cap after its share price increased by nearly Rs 25 in five days, from Monday to Friday. The share was closed at Rs 1,825.50 on Friday, March 28. The market cap of HDFC Bank, India's largest private bank, reached Rs 13,99,208.73 crore. Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge climbed 509.41 points, or 0.66 per cent. HDFC Bank gained the most in line with an optimistic trend in equities. On March 26, RBI imposed a Rs 75 lakh penalty on HDFC Bank for non-compliance with certain directions issued by it on 'Know Your Customer' (KYC). Moreover, the country's largest government bank, SBI, added Rs 16,599.79 crore in its market cap last week, reaching Rs 6,88,623.68 crore.

Mcap of 8 most-valued firms climbs Rs 88,085.89 crore

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most-valued firms climbed Rs 88,085.89 crore last week. From the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC were the gainers, while Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and Infosys faced erosion from their market valuation. The valuation of Infosys tanked Rs 9,135.89 crore to Rs 6,52,228.49 crore and that of Reliance Industries dipped Rs 1,962.2 crore to Rs 17,25,377.54 crore. In the ranking of the top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most-valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

(With inputs from PTI)