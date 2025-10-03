India’s billionaire family offices face deeper scrutiny as Sebi plans to bring...; know details here

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

37% of India's Professional Women Are Anemic: Health Crisis Undermining Peak Career Years

How to Use Customer Feedback Surveys to Enhance Service and Experience

What is Trionda? Know everything about Adidas' AI-powered official match ball for FIFA World Cup 2026

Diwali gift of Swiss chocolates, wine, watches to be cheaper as India signs FTA with EFTA

From Black Box to Blueprint: Unlocking Brand Campaigns’ Effectiveness

Centre releases draft Online Gaming Rules, seeks feedback till...; who will be affected? Key points here

With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers

BIG update for UPSC aspirants! Commission to now publish prelims exam answer key after...; details inside

India's BIG statement after Bangladesh's Yunus govt accuses country of inciting Khagrachhari unrest: 'Has a habit of...'

When Twinkle Khanna recalled her daughter Nitara's meeting with Ruskin Bond: 'You've influenced her in a terrible way…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
37% of India's Professional Women Are Anemic: Health Crisis Undermining Peak Career Years

Professional Women's Health Crisis: Anemia & PCOS Hurt India's Top Talent

How to Use Customer Feedback Surveys to Enhance Service and Experience

How to Use Customer Feedback Surveys to Enhance Service and Experience

What is Trionda? Know everything about Adidas' AI-powered official match ball for FIFA World Cup 2026

What is Trionda? Know everything about Adidas' AI-powered official match ball fo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

India’s billionaire family offices face deeper scrutiny as Sebi plans to bring...; know details here

Sebi's push shows how India’s super-rich families have become dominant players with significant investments that can disrupt markets.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 05:41 PM IST

India’s billionaire family offices face deeper scrutiny as Sebi plans to bring...; know details here
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sebi, India’s markets regulator, is planning to bring India's billionaire family offices under its oversight. The market regulator has reportedly begun discussions in this regard, Bloomberg reported. The development comes as the nation’s billionaires become a growing force on exchanges, according to people familiar with the matter. Currently, there is no specific regulation for family offices in India.

Reason behind the Sebi move

Sebi wants more visibility into how sprawling family-run conglomerates invest in publicly traded securities and the potential risks, said the news agency, quoting sources. However, the final shape and timing of the new rules are unclear.

What did Sebi discuss?

The Sebi discussions include asking family offices to disclose their entities, assets and investment returns for the first time, as well as a separate category to regulate the investment vehicles, reports suggest. Earlier this year, the market watchdog held meetings with some of the nation’s biggest family offices and asked for written submissions from others, the Bloomberg report stated.

India's super-rich families

Sebi's push shows how India’s super-rich families have become dominant players with significant investments that can disrupt markets. Family offices have emerged as important financiers to startups, investors in private equity and initial public offerings. Many invest through regulated entities like alternative investment funds or shadow lenders. Several family offices are already anchor investors in initial public offerings, such as Wipro billionaire Azim Premji’s Premji Invest.

READ | BIG blow to Gautam Adani as I-T dept slaps Rs 230000000 fine on this company; here's why

Billionaires in India

India is home to some of the world’s richest people, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. The duo are India's richest and second richest businessmen. The total number of billionaires in the country has now surpassed 350, a sixfold increase since the list was first published 13 years ago. Collectively, the wealth of all entrants amounts to Rs 167 lakh crore, nearly half of India’s GDP, as per the 14th edition of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda continues to remain critical, still on life support
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda continues to remain critical
Despite 4 ducks in Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan's Saim Ayub dethrones Hardik Pandya in ICC rankings: Know whole story
Despite 4 ducks in Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan's Saim Ayub dethrones Hardik Pandya
UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement: 'Don't want Nobel Peace Prize just want...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement: 'Don't want Nobel Peace Prize just...'
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam while working in 9 hours shift, became IAS officer with AIR..., she is from...
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam while working in 9 hours shift, became IAS off
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE