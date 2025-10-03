India’s billionaire family offices face deeper scrutiny as Sebi plans to bring...; know details here

Sebi's push shows how India’s super-rich families have become dominant players with significant investments that can disrupt markets.

Sebi, India’s markets regulator, is planning to bring India's billionaire family offices under its oversight. The market regulator has reportedly begun discussions in this regard, Bloomberg reported. The development comes as the nation’s billionaires become a growing force on exchanges, according to people familiar with the matter. Currently, there is no specific regulation for family offices in India.

Reason behind the Sebi move

Sebi wants more visibility into how sprawling family-run conglomerates invest in publicly traded securities and the potential risks, said the news agency, quoting sources. However, the final shape and timing of the new rules are unclear.

What did Sebi discuss?

The Sebi discussions include asking family offices to disclose their entities, assets and investment returns for the first time, as well as a separate category to regulate the investment vehicles, reports suggest. Earlier this year, the market watchdog held meetings with some of the nation’s biggest family offices and asked for written submissions from others, the Bloomberg report stated.

India's super-rich families

Sebi's push shows how India’s super-rich families have become dominant players with significant investments that can disrupt markets. Family offices have emerged as important financiers to startups, investors in private equity and initial public offerings. Many invest through regulated entities like alternative investment funds or shadow lenders. Several family offices are already anchor investors in initial public offerings, such as Wipro billionaire Azim Premji’s Premji Invest.

Billionaires in India

India is home to some of the world’s richest people, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. The duo are India's richest and second richest businessmen. The total number of billionaires in the country has now surpassed 350, a sixfold increase since the list was first published 13 years ago. Collectively, the wealth of all entrants amounts to Rs 167 lakh crore, nearly half of India’s GDP, as per the 14th edition of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.