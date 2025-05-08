The top three companies by net profit remain the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries.

ICICI Bank, India’s second-largest private bank, has surpassed Tata Group's IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), in net profit. The lender crossed the Rs 50,000 crore mark for the first time in FY25, CNBCTV 18. ICICI Bank achieved an impressive 40 per cent annualised profit growth over the past five years, with a net profit of Rs 51,029 crore. In comparison, TCS's earnings grew at a slower pace of 8.5 per cent, reaching Rs 48,553 crore during the same period. The top three companies by net profit remain the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. Three years back, TCS ranked second in net profit after Reliance Industries. It was ahead of major banks like HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI Bank.

Rank by market capitalisation

TCS still holds the third spot, after Reliance and HDFC Bank, when ranked by market capitalisation, while Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel takes fourth place with a valuation of Rs 11.4 lakh crore, followed by ICICI Bank at fifth with Rs 10.17 lakh crore. TCS currently has a market cap of Rs 12.48 lakh crore, as of May 8. Since January 2025, ICICI Bank shares have gained 12 per cent, outperforming the Nifty50’s 3.3 per cent rise, while TCS shares have slipped 15% over the same period.

ICICI March quarter

For the March quarter of FY25, the company recorded an 18 per cent rise in net profits to Rs 12,629.58 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal, compared to Rs 10,707,53 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

