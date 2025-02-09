An Indian engineer has opened up on the "worst financial decision" he ever made by turning down an opportunity to serve as a founding engineer for an AI-giant firm.

An Indian engineer has opened up on the "worst financial decision" he ever made by turning down an opportunity to serve as a founding engineer for Aravind Srinivas' Perplexity AI back in 2022.

Replying to another techie's post on 'X', engineer Aditya revealed that he had offers from Srinivas and another US based company at the same time; he chose the latter over the Indian-origin CEO's startup.

However, the US-based firm was Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto firm FTX and Alameda Research, which eventually collapsed.

Take a look at the post

e/acc vs effective altruism https://t.co/pMRgeRmUyG — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) February 8, 2025

The post featured a screen-shot of the message from one of the founding members of Perplexity AI - Aravind Srinivas. "Hey Aditya - been a long time - would you like to catch up some time? I am starting a company building LMs for businesses and and would like to talk to you about it for a founding engineer", he wrote.

Replying in affirmative, Aditya said, "Hey! yeah would love to catch up! How about sometime tomorrow afternoon?" However, in a turn of events, he chose to go with the US-based firm, turning down the offer from Srinivas's company.

As per a report by news agency ANI, Perplexity AI, as per the information provided by Srinivas on his LinkedIn profile, is backed by major names of the world such as Jeff Bezos, Elad Gil, Nat Friedman, Tobi Lutke, Jeff Dean, Susan Wojcicki, Yann LeCun, Naval Ravikant, Paul Buchheit, Andrej Karpathy, and several others.

The firm has built the world's first generally available conversational answer engine that directly answers questions about any topic, adding that the company is on a mission to build the world's most knowledge-centric company, as per the information provided on LinkedIn.

With inputs from ANI.