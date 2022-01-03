Indian smartphone brand offers to exchange Chinese smartphone for free, says 'choose a side'

Popular Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava Mobiles has devised a new strategy to cater to the national pride of Indians. The offer is a limited time scheme which can get interested users a brand new Lava AGNI 5G smartphone in exchange for a particular model from the market leading Chinese brand Realme. Attempting to appeal to the sentiment of national pride, the company posted a tweet detailing the limited time offer to bag the Indian-made 5G smartphone. Lava Mobiles wrote on Twitter, “The wait is over! Exchange your Realme 8s for free with India’s first 5G smartphone AGNI. The last date to register is 7th January 2022.” The company added a link to register and ‘T&C apply’ in the post with the phone’s dedicated hashtag #ChooseASide.

The limited offer is available for users who register on the LAVA mobiles website by January 7. To apply for the exchange offer, users will have to submit a ‘Realme 8s’ to get the brand new replacement 5G mobile.