Indian rupee vs US dollar: Know the where Indian currency stands against dollar today

The Indian rupee ended almost flat at 79.86 against the US dollar on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 08:15 PM IST

INR

At the interbank foreign exchange market, rupee ended at 79.86, as against 79.88 closed on the previous trading session against US dollar.

Dollar index, which gauges the the strength of greenback against the basket of six major currencies were at 108.323

Brent crude oil prices were at $100.69 a barrel by the closing of Indian market hours.

Sensex ended up 59.15 points or 0.10 per cent at 58,833.87, and Nifty ended 36.45 points or 0.21 per cent up at 17,558.90. About 1,991 shares have advanced, 1,428 shares have declined and 146 shares remained unchanged.

NTPC, Titan, Power Grid Corporation of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen and Toubro, Tech Mahindra were among the major gainers on the BSE.

BSE LargeCap ended 0.26 per cent, BSE MidCap and BSE SmallCap ended up 0.40 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively.

(Source:IANS)

