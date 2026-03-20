Indian Rupee hits all-time low against USD, slips past Rs 93 mark amid US-Israel-Iran war

Indian rupee fell to a record low of Rs 93.15 against the US dollar, driven by rising crude oil prices and escalating tensions in West Asia.

Indian rupee plunged to an all-time low of Rs 93.15 against the US dollar on Friday, breaching the Rs 93 mark for the first time. The sharp decline follows a surge in global crude oil prices and escalating tensions in West Asia, both of which have exerted considerable pressure on the Indian currency.

Crude Oil Prices Drive Demand for Dollars

Brent crude oil prices have remained above USD 100 per barrel, further exacerbating concerns for India, which relies heavily on oil imports. Higher crude prices have increased the country’s import bill, which in turn has driven up demand for dollars. This increased demand for the US currency has added downward pressure on the rupee, as more dollars are needed to pay for imports.

The geopolitical uncertainty in the Gulf, which has led to significant disruptions in energy infrastructure, has pushed oil prices even higher. With fears of prolonged supply disruptions, market participants are closely watching developments in the region, knowing that the impact on oil prices will ripple through global markets and affect emerging economies like India.

Global Risk-Off Sentiment Weighs on Emerging Markets

In addition to rising crude costs, the global financial landscape is facing a 'risk-off' sentiment, where investors are fleeing to safe-haven assets like the US dollar. This trend has further strengthened the dollar, leaving emerging market currencies, including the rupee, under pressure.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been selling off Indian equities in response to the growing geopolitical uncertainty. When these investors pull out, they typically convert rupees into dollars, which accelerates the currency’s decline and exacerbates the ongoing pressure on the rupee.

Impact of US Federal Reserve’s Cautious Approach

Adding to the rupee’s woes is the US Federal Reserve’s cautious stance on interest rates. With inflation concerns still prominent and limited scope for rate cuts, the US dollar remains strong, tightening global liquidity. This has made emerging markets less attractive for foreign investment, further contributing to the rupee’s weakening.

Rising Costs and Inflation Concerns

The weakened rupee and elevated crude prices are set to drive up inflation, particularly for imports such as fuel and other commodities. Higher inflation will lead to increased costs for businesses and consumers alike, impacting everything from transportation to everyday goods.

As market participants keep a close watch on further developments in West Asia and crude oil movements, all eyes will also be on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to assess whether any intervention will be made to stabilise the rupee.

Looking Ahead

The ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the rise in crude oil prices remain key factors influencing the future of the Indian rupee. Investors and policymakers alike will continue to monitor the situation closely, with hopes for a resolution in the Gulf and stabilising oil prices being crucial to stemming the rupee's decline.