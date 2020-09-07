Indian Railways uses COVID as opportunity, records 10% jump in freight loading

The Indian Railways has used COVID-19 as an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances, according to a Railways statement.

The Indian Railways registered a more than 10 per cent jump in freight loading this month till September 6 as compared to the same period last year. The Indian Railways has used COVID-19 as an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances, according to a Railways statement.

Indian Railways in on a mission mode and has overtaken last year's earning as well as loading for freight by a big margin as compared to the same period last year.Loading crossed last year's loading for the same period by more than 10 per cent while earning from freight was Rs 129.68 crore higher compared to last year's earnings for the same period.In the month of September 2020 till September 6, 2020 Indian Railways loading was 19.19 million tonnes which is 10.41% (1.81 million tonnes) higher compared to last year's loading for the same periodIndian Railways is giving a number of concessions and discounts to make railways freight movement attractive, said the statement.