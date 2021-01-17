Indian Railway Finance Corporation IPO to hit market on Monday, key things to know

The initial public offering (IPO) of the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) will open on January 18 in the price band of Rs 25-26 per share. The IPO worth over Rs 4,600 crore would close on January 20. The Rs 4,634-crore IRFC IPO will be the first public issue of the new calendar year 2021.

The IPO of the NBFC comprises up to 178.20 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each, including fresh issue of 118.80 crore shares and offer for sale of 59.4 crore equity shares.

"IRFC coming up for listing with a Rs 4600 cr+ issue in a price band of Rs 25-26 per share. Anchor book on January 15 and the Main book from January 18-20," said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Twitter.

The issue includes a reservation of equity shares worth Rs 50 lakh for a subscription. It will constitute up to 13.64% of the post issue paid-up equity share capital of the firm.

Investors will be eligible to bid for a minimum one lot of 575 shares and in multiples up to 13 lots, amounting to 7,475 shares.

On Friday, the company raised Rs 1,390 crore from anchor investors.

It may be noted that IRFC will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale and the same will be received by the Centre.

Established in 1986, the dedicated financing arm of the railways is a public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways.

The Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) would utilise the proceeds of the IPO for augmenting equity capital base to meet future capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

IRFC, which received Sebi's approval for its public issue on February 20 last year, will utilise the net proceeds towards boosting the company's equity capital base to meet future capital requirements. Its shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Four out of the five railway companies in the country are already listed on the bourses. The listed entities are IRCON International Ltd, RITES, Rail Vikas Nigam and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.