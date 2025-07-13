Indian-origin man, head of infrastructure engineering at Elon Musk's AI firm, resigns; says, 'Jensen Huang was right. Elon and his teams are...'

Uday Ruddarraju, head of infrastructure engineering at Elon Musk's AI company xAI, has resigned from his position.

Uday Ruddarraju, head of infrastructure engineering at Elon Musk's AI company xAI, has resigned from his position, stating that the Tesla CEO and his teams are "singular in what they can achieve." Uday, who was with the company for over a year, played a vital role in building Colossus — a large-scale supercomputer with over 200,000 GPUs — and in training Grok 3, one of xAI’s latest AI models, Times of India reports.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he confirmed his exit from the billionaire's company. In the post, he said, “Jensen Huang was right, Elon and his teams are singular in what they can achieve. Grateful to have played a small part in shaping the future of AI Compute from the inside.”

Calling his time with xAI "unforgettable", he continued, “After an unforgettable ride, I’ve decided to move on from @xai and yesterday was my last day. When I first joined, I thought everyone was absolutely nuts for thinking we could deploy 100K GPUs in 4 months, especially without a fully functioning site. Watching us go and double that, and most importantly successfully train Grok 3 made me incredibly proud... and very happy to be wrong."

Uday Ruddarraju thanks Elon Musk

In the post, Uday Ruddarraj went on to express gratitude to Elon Musk and the xAI team. "Thank you @elonmusk and everyone at xAI for the rare opportunity to help build something truly foundational with Colossus. It was a privilege to be part of a mission this bold, and to see from the inside what relentless focus and execution really look like,” he said, adding, "Reporting into Elon and learning directly from him was definitely the best part about working at xAI".

Shortly after resigning from xAI, Ruddarraju confirmed that he was joining OpenAI. OpenAI President Greg Brockman in a post on X that welcomed Ruddarraju along with three other engineers and the same was reshared by Ruddarraju on his official 'X' handle. "Excited to join you, Greg Brockman!" he wrote.