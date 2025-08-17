Indian-origin founder, once fired by Elon Musk, launches Rs 263 crore AI startup: Know key details

After corporate and legal drama involving Elon Musk, Agrawal founded Parallel Web Systems in 2023 and has since built a 25-member team in Palo Alto city of California. Within a short span, the AI-focused startup has already raised USD 30 million (or nearly Rs 263 crore). Read on to know more.

Parag Agrawal, the former CEO of Twitter (now known as X) has moved well past his beef with billionaire Elon Musk and introduced a new startup, Parallel Web Systems Inc. Agrawal was fired by Musk after the world's richest man took over Twitter for USD 44 billion. Following the purchase, Agarwal and several other Twitter executives took Musk to court over millions of dollars in unpaid severance. Now, Agrawal is back in the game with Parallel -- a cloud platform that helps artificial intelligence (AI) systems conduct large-scale online research.

When did Parag Agrawal start Parallel and what does it do?

Agrawal founded Parallel in 2023 and has since built a 25-member team in Palo Alto, California. Within a short span, the AI-focused startup has already raised USD 30 million (or nearly Rs 263 crore). Its most prominent investors include Khosla Ventures, First Round Capital, and Index Ventures. Parallel's key offering is that it enables AI systems to conduct real-time online research. The company already powers millions of research tasks daily across ambitious startups and public enterprises, Agarwal said in a post on LinkedIn.

What did Parag Agrawal say about his new AI startup?

In his LinkedIn post, Agarwal said: "Some of the fastest growing AI companies use Parallel to bring web intelligence directly into their platform and agents. A public company automates traditionally-human workflows exceeding human-level accuracy with Parallel. Coding agents rely on our search to find docs and debug issues." He added the company's newly-launched Deep Research API was the first to "outperform both humans and all leading models including GPT-5 on two of the hardest benchmarks."

Where did Parag Agrawal study and what did he do in past?

Agarwal was born in Ajmer and completed a BTech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B). He then moved to the US to earn a PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University in California. He rose through the ranks at Twitter to become the social media giant's CEO in November 2021. As the Twitter CEO, he was awarded an annual salary of USD 1 million along with stock compensation.