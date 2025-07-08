Former UK PM Rishi Sunak takes up new role, joins THIS major company as...

Rishi Sunak, the Indian-origin former prime minister of the United Kingdom, has joined Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as a senior adviser. Sunak had served as the UK PM from October 2022 to July 2024. Read on to know more on this.

Rishi Sunak, the Indian-origin former prime minister of the United Kingdom, has joined Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as a senior adviser. Sunak, who served as the UK PM from October 2022 to July 2024, will work at the American financial services company to advise clients around the world on a range of key issues. In an official statement, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Solomon said Sunak will be "sharing his unique perspectives and insights on the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape."

Sunak is ex-Goldman employee

Sunak, 45, born to parents of Indian descent in Southampton, worked at Goldman Sachs first as a summer intern in its investment banking arm in 2000. He then worked as an analyst at the New York-based company from 2001 to 2004. He later co-founded an investment firm working with companies across the globe. Sunak started his political career by becoming a Member of Parliament (MP) in 2015.

Sunak's political journey

Before becoming the UK PM, Sunak was the country's Chancellor of the Exchequer -- equivalent to the finance minister in India -- from February 2020 to July 2022. Previously, he served as chief secretary to the treasury and parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. In last year's UK general election, Sunak led the Conservative Party to its worst-ever defeat, and currently serves as MP for the constituency of Richmond and Northallerton in northern England. During the election campaign, he had vowed to remain an MP for the full duration of the next Parliament irrespective of the outcome of the poll.