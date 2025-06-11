In 1976, he moved to Sharjah, where he saw great potential in the air conditioning business. He initially worked as a mechanic. He started his own company, which eventually grew into the GEO Group of Companies.

Owning an apartment in Dubai's Burj Khalifa is a distant dream for most people, however, one man fulfilled this dream by not only buying an apartment there but also becoming the largest property owner in the world's tallest building with 22 luxury apartments. Here's we are talking about Indian businessman George V Nereamparambil.

Born in Kerala, Nereamparambil faced financial hardships from a young age, starting work at 11 by helping his father with cash crop trade and transportation and later started a small business making gum from leftover cotton seeds.

What led him to buy apartment in Burj Khalifa?

Once a relative told him that he would never be able enter the Burj Khalifa. George took it as a challenge. In 2010, he rented his first apartment in the Burj Khalifa and later bought several more. Today, he owns 22 of the 900 luxury apartments in the building, making him the largest property owner there. With a net worth of Rs 4800 crore, George is among the wealthiest entrepreneurs owning property in the Burj Khalifa.