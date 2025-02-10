The city will have over 40 luxury hotels, 1,000 shops, 150 restaurants, a university, museums, an opera house, a 20,000-seat event arena, a golf course, and an equestrian and polo center

Several Indian companies are showing interest in investing in Diriyah, a massive $63 billion development project in Saudi Arabia. Some major Indian firms, including Tata and Oberoi, have already signed agreements, according to Diriyah CEO Jerry Inzerillo.

Diriyah, known as the "City of Earth," is being built near Riyadh and will include housing for 100,000 people and office space for another 100,000. The city will have over 40 luxury hotels, 1,000 shops, 150 restaurants, a university, museums, an opera house, a 20,000-seat event arena, a golf course, and an equestrian and polo center. The project also features At-Turaif, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Inzerillo highlighted India’s strong economic ties with Saudi Arabia, with trade between the two countries reaching $52.8 billion in 2022-23. Over 3,000 Indian companies are already operating in Saudi Arabia, contributing to sectors such as construction, IT, energy, and telecommunications, according to reports.

“Diriyah is very keen to work with Indian firms. This $63.2 billion project offers countless investment opportunities across various industries,” Inzerillo said.

The Taj Hotel Group will open its 250th hotel in Diriyah with 202 rooms, while Oberoi is developing a hotel near the new equestrian center. Indian investors can explore opportunities in residential, hospitality, office spaces, education, and healthcare.

Inzerillo noted that Diriyah expects 50 million visitors annually by 2030, with India playing a major role in tourism. Last year, 1.5 million Indian tourists visited Saudi Arabia, a 50% increase.

He also praised the 200 Indian employees working at Diriyah in engineering, design, and finance, and welcomed more Indian business leaders to explore opportunities in the project.