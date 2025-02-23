The company remains a strong player in the global IT industry, with employees from 150 nationalities and 35.5% of its workforce being women

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of India’s largest IT services and consulting firms, continues to make headlines with its business achievements and workforce changes. According to reports, TCS had 612,724 employees worldwide, as of September 2024. However, in the third quarter of the 2024-2025 financial year, the company reduced its workforce by 5,370 employees, bringing the total to 607,354. Despite this reduction, TCS remains a strong player in the global IT industry, with employees from 150 nationalities and 35.5% of its workforce being women.

In a significant achievement, TCS reached a brand valuation of $21.3 billion, making it only the second IT services company in the world to surpass the $20 billion mark, according to Brand Finance’s IT Services 2025 rankings. The company also secured the top position for customer satisfaction in Europe, as per Whitelane Research’s 2024 survey.

Beyond its financial and customer service successes, TCS is focusing on sustainability. It is collaborating with Rolls-Royce to develop hydrogen-powered aircraft engines and using digital twin technology to help lower carbon emissions.

According to reports, Reliance Industries Limited, a major Indian conglomerate, currently has around 347,362 employees. In FY2024, the company cut about 42,000 jobs, mostly in its retail division. Despite these reductions, Reliance continues to maintain a young and diverse workforce, with 53.9% of employees under 30 years old and 21.4% being women.

Infosys, another leading IT company, had 317,240 employees as of March 2024, reflecting a 7.6% drop from the previous year. This was the first decline since at least 2001. However, in the second quarter of FY25, Infosys reversed the trend by hiring 2,456 new employees, ending a six-quarter period of job cuts.