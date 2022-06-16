Indian carrier SpiceJet hikes fares up to 15%, here's why

File Photo

Indian budget carrier SpiceJet, on Thursday, announced that it is raising the fares by 15% to counter the high fuel costs and a weak rupee. The company said that these two factors are making the cost of operations unsustainable.

The airline's managing director Ajay Singh, in a statement, said, "Aviation turbine fuel prices have increased by more than 120% since June 2021. This massive increase is not sustainable." Singh also asked the federal and state governments to cut taxes. Shares of SpiceJet fell more than 5% after Singh's comments.

Singh said the Indian currency's fall against the dollar is also "significantly" impacting airlines that have substantial costs that are denominated in or pegged to the US currency. "We believe that a minimum 10%-15% increase in fares is required to ensure that cost of operations are better sustained," he said. He further added that fuel makes up more than 50% of an airline's operational cost.

Meanwhile, the rupee fell this week to a record low of 78.28 to the dollar, marking a fall of nearly 5% this year. Surging crude oil and commodity prices since Russia invaded Ukraine in February have pushed up consumer prices globally.