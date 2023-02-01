Indian Budget 2023: What is 'Saptarishi', mentioned by FM Sitharaman in her budget speech?

Budget 2023 speech: India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underlined how the Saptarishi, or seven great sages, serve as a guidance for us in the present age. Similar to the seven sages, these seven priorities are supposed to guide the country toward a better future and handle the major challenges it is currently experiencing.

The first objective is inclusive development, which aims to make sure that everyone in society benefits from the nation's expansion and progress. The government wants to put policies into place that will promote fair growth, lessen inequalities, and build a more inclusive society.

The second objective is "reaching last mile," where the government will concentrate on making sure that its policies and initiatives reach the most isolated and neglected facets of society. This will be accomplished by utilising technology and innovative approaches.

The third priority is infrastructure investment, where the government attempts to address the urgent demand for better infrastructure in the nation. This includes spending on the ports, airports, railroads, and roads that are essential to India's economic development and competitiveness.

The fourth goal is "unleashing potential," where the government will concentrate on eliminating barriers to the expansion and advancement of the economy. This will be accomplished by implementing reforms in vital sectors including labour, land, and education.

The government will prioritise encouraging environmentally friendly and sustainable growth as its fifth priority. This involves spending on renewable energy, protecting the environment, and taking action to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The sixth priority is youth power, where the government will concentrate on maximising the potential of the nation's youth power. Investments in education and skill development, the creation of job opportunities, and the encouragement of entrepreneurship will all help to achieve this.

The administration will concentrate on strengthening the financial sector to assist growth and development as the seventh priority. This entails taking steps to encourage financial inclusion, expand credit availability, and enhance the effectiveness and stability of the financial sector.