REVEALED: Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, who runs Bharti Airtel, gets whopping salary of Rs...

Sunil Mittal, one of the richest men in India and Bharti Airtel chairman, has received a whopping salary of Rs 32.5 crore during FY25, according to the company's latest annual report. Mittal's remuneration rose marginally by 0.88 per cent from the previous fiscal, PTI reported. During the year, Mittal also received Rs 10.4 crore as a performance-linked incentive for the previous year 2023-24. "Sunil Bharti Mittal has received a remuneration of GBP 2.20 million from overseas subsidiary of the company, Network i2i (UK) Ltd," it said.

Sunil Mittal's remuneration

It included Rs 21.57 crore in salary and allowances, Rs 7.5 crore of performance-linked incentive, Rs 3.48 crore in perquisites, all adding up to the Rs 32.5 crore figure. At Rs 32.5 crore, Mittal's remuneration was 0.88 per cent more than the previous fiscal. "At 100 per cent performance level, the gross remuneration of Sunil Bharti Mittal is Rs 325,586,133 for FY 2024-25 and Rs 322,714,541 for FY 2023-24," it said.

Sunil Mittal's net worth

According to Forbes, the Indian billionaire has a real-time net worth of USD 14 billion, as of July 18. Mittal's Bharti Airtel is among India's largest mobile phone operators. It competes with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, the largest telecom firm in India. The market cap of Airtel stands at Rs 11.39 lakh crore. The share price of the telecom firm closed at Rs 1,902.

Bharti Airtel on July 17 announced a partnership with Perplexity to offer its premium Perplexity Pro subscription free of cost to all Airtel customers. The validity of the subscription will be for one year. This subscription is priced at Rs 17,000 annually, but it will be available for free to 360 million users of Airtel, including mobile, Wi-Fi, and DTH subscribers.