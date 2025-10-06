Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal plans BIG move, considers offering Rs 15080 crore...

Sunil Mittal is among the richest Indians and runs India's second-largest telecom firm, Bharti Airtel.

Sunil Mittal, an Indian billionaire, continues to grow his business empire. Now, his Bharti Telecom Ltd. is considering offering about USD 1.7 billion (Rs 15080 crore) of bonds as early as next week, a Bloomberg report stated, quoting people familiar with the matter. According to the report, preliminary discussions are underway, including on terms such as tenor and pricing. The proceeds would primarily be used for refinancing of upcoming debt maturities.

What's Bharti Airtel's plan?

If completed, the deal would mark Bharti Telecom’s largest-ever rupee bond sale, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company last tapped the local debt market in November 2024, raising 111.5 billion rupees through a six-part issuance.

Bharti Telecom’s unit Bharti Airtel Ltd. completed its nationwide 5G rollout last year and is expanding service offerings to retain high-value subscribers. Airtel is India’s second-largest wireless carrier. The parent company has also been raising its stake in the unit and financing ongoing investment plans.

Mittal family's wealth

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Mittal family fortune stood at USD 27.3 billion. It is among the 10 largest family fortunes in India. Mittal's Bharti Airtel competes with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio and Kumar Birla's Vodafone Idea. Currently, the market cap of Bharti Airtel stands at Rs 11.40 lakh crore, as of October 6.