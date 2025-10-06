Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal plans BIG move, considers offering Rs 15080 crore...

Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt in minor car accident, visuals of damaged car surface on social media - Watch

PM Modi condemns attack on CJI BR Gavai: 'No place for such...'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta makes caste remarks, stirs controversy, says Brahmins...

Ratan Tata’s beloved dog steals the show at annual ‘Aashirwad Ceremony’ in Mumbai

Who is Fateh Portugal, man linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claims responsibility for multiple shootings in Canada?

Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who hurled shoe at CJI BR Gavai in Supreme Court, suspended

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy; share romantic photo with baby bump: 'We are pregnant again'

New Zealand's Sophie Devine scripts history, achieves major milestone in ICC Women's World Cup and becomes...

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to host intimate baby shower at their home on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal plans BIG move, considers offering Rs 15080 crore...

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal plans BIG move, considers offering Rs 15080 cror

Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt in minor car accident, visuals of damaged car surface on social media - Watch

Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt in minor car accident

PM Modi condemns attack on CJI BR Gavai: 'No place for such...'

PM Modi condemns attack on CJI Gavai: 'No place for such...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal plans BIG move, considers offering Rs 15080 crore...

Sunil Mittal is among the richest Indians and runs India's second-largest telecom firm, Bharti Airtel.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 09:54 PM IST

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal plans BIG move, considers offering Rs 15080 crore...
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sunil Mittal, an Indian billionaire, continues to grow his business empire. Now, his Bharti Telecom Ltd. is considering offering about USD 1.7 billion (Rs 15080 crore) of bonds as early as next week, a Bloomberg report stated, quoting people familiar with the matter. According to the report, preliminary discussions are underway, including on terms such as tenor and pricing. The proceeds would primarily be used for refinancing of upcoming debt maturities.

What's Bharti Airtel's plan?

If completed, the deal would mark Bharti Telecom’s largest-ever rupee bond sale, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company last tapped the local debt market in November 2024, raising 111.5 billion rupees through a six-part issuance.

Bharti Telecom’s unit Bharti Airtel Ltd. completed its nationwide 5G rollout last year and is expanding service offerings to retain high-value subscribers. Airtel is India’s second-largest wireless carrier. The parent company has also been raising its stake in the unit and financing ongoing investment plans.

READ | Meet Prateek Suri, the richest Indian in Africa, who runs Rs 44385 crore business empire, his net worth is...

Mittal family's wealth

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Mittal family fortune stood at USD 27.3 billion. It is among the 10 largest family fortunes in India. Mittal's Bharti Airtel competes with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio and Kumar Birla's Vodafone Idea. Currently, the market cap of Bharti Airtel stands at Rs 11.40 lakh crore, as of October 6.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's BIG warning to Hamas if Gaza peace deal not accepted: 'Complete obliteration'
Donald Trump's BIG warning to Hamas if Gaza peace deal not accepted
BIG twist in Zubeen Garg death case, bandmate claims singer may have been poisoned
BIG twist in Zubeen Garg death case, bandmate claims he may have...
Alisha Chinai reveals why she worked with Anu Malik again after sexual harassment case: 'He felt he really...'
Alisha Chinai on why she reunited with Anu Malik after sexual harassment case
India condoles death of Hyderabad student shot dead in Texas: 'In touch with family and extending assistance'
India condoles death of Hyderabad student shot dead in Texas, says...
IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur’s savage reaction to Pakistan spinner’s death stare goes viral - Watch
Harmanpreet Kaur’s savage reaction to Pakistan spinner’s death stare goes viral
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE