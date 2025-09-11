Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal ends talks for Haier India stake; here's why

Sachin Tendulkar to be next BCCI chief? Legendary batter finally breaks silence
BUSINESS
Haier is a Chinese electronics maker which has been exploring a potential exit for several months now. Know why Sunil Mittal ended the deal.
Sunil Mittal, one of the richest Indians, continues to expand his business empire. The Indian billionaire has invested in several companies, besides running India's second-largest telecom firm, Bharti Airtel. Now, Mittal’s family office has withdrawn from discussions to acquire a 49 per cent stake in the Chinese firm's India arm, Haier Appliances. The development comes after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on valuation, a Business Standard report stated.
Haier is a Chinese electronics maker which has been exploring a potential exit for several months now. Earlier this year, Mittal and US-based private equity major Warburg Pincus had submitted a bid to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Haier India, reports suggested.
Haier India’s Chinese parent company, Haier Group, was seeking a valuation of about USD 2 billion (Rs 17,100 crore). However, the company received significantly lower bids with offers around USD 600 million (Rs 5,280 crore), according to two people familiar with the matter, the report added.
Haier India may also consider a public listing; however, there is no final decision taken. Earlier, the Chinese company had even held preliminary talks with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India’s largest conglomerate, for the stake sale. The company operates three manufacturing facilities in the country, producing air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and other appliances.
