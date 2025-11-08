FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mohammed Shami's enstranged wife Hasin Jahan demands more alimony than Rs 400000 due to...; Supreme Court asks,' Isn't it enough?'

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 salary: How much money will CSK legend earn in upcoming season?

Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over 4% due to...; market cap declines to Rs...

Caught on Cam: Woman's daring heist in Gujarat backfires dramatically as jeweller slaps her 20 times in 15 seconds, video goes viral

India hit rock bottom at Hong Kong Sixes after defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi's dive into pond, says, 'Chunav mein doobne ki taiyaari...'

Major setback for India! Rishabh Pant forced to retire hurt after repeated body blows vs South Africa A, Test return doubtful

CHILLING death threat message sent to BJP MP Ravi Kishan by Lawrence Bishnoi gang: 'Modi, Yogi will be eliminated...'

SHOCKING incident: US woman hurls hot coffee at McDonald's worker over delayed order in Michigan; Watch viral video

Big relief for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Actress wins Rs 4 crore tax battle against...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mohammed Shami's enstranged wife Hasin Jahan demands more alimony than Rs 400000 due to...; Supreme Court asks,' Isn't it enough?'

Mohammed Shami's enstranged wife Hasin Jahan seeks more alimony than Rs 400000..

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 salary: How much money will CSK legend earn in upcoming season?

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 salary: How much money will CSK legend earn in upcoming season

Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over 4% due to...; market cap declines to Rs...

Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over 4% due to...; market cap declines to Rs...

Bharti Airtel shares were down at 4.46 per cent on Friday and closed at Rs 2,001.50 on NSE.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 03:44 PM IST

Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over 4% due to...; market cap declines to Rs...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bharti Airtel stake sale: Shares of Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel fell on Friday after Singapore's Singtel sold its huge stake in the telecom company. According to Reuters, Singtel had sold a 0.8 per cent stake worth USD 1.16 billion in Airtel as part of the Southeast Asian telecom company's ongoing asset restructuring strategy.

Singtel sells shares in Bharti Airtel

Singtel's unit Pastel sold 51 million shares of Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, at Rs 2,030 apiece, representing a discount of about 3.1 per cent to Airtel's last close on Thursday. Singtel has been an investor in Bharti Airtel since 2000.

Singtel's stake in Bharti Airtel

Singtel now holds a 27.5% stake in Bharti Airtel, down from 31.4 per cent in 2022. The telecom company has been gradually reducing its holdings to strengthen its balance sheet and enhance shareholder returns. The divestment is part of Singtel's mid-term asset recycling programme, which aims to fund investments in digital infrastructure and services.

Bharti Airtel shares

Bharti Airtel shares were down at 4.46  per cent on Friday and closed at Rs 2,001.50 on NSE. The market cap of Airtel stands at Rs 11.99 lakh crore, as of November 7. Bharti Airtel shares have more than quadrupled in value since 2019-end, underpinned by strong earnings growth and higher average revenue per user, allowing Singtel to realise gains from its long-held investment.

Sunil Mittal's Net Worth

According to Forbes, Mittal has a real-time net worth of USD 14.3 billion, as of November 8.

READ | India's largest bank joins USD 100 billion market-cap club after...; only behind Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, TCS and...

Bharti Airtel Q2 Results

Bharti Airtel reported a 2-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 8,651 crore in the second quarter of FY26, the company said in an exchange filing recently. The company had clocked a profit of Rs 4,153.4 crore in the same period a year ago. Airtel's EBITDA for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 29,919 crore, up 35.9 per cent YoY, while EBITDA margin stood at 57.4 per cent compared to 53.1 per cent YoY.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mohammed Shami's enstranged wife Hasin Jahan demands more alimony than Rs 400000 due to...; Supreme Court asks,' Isn't it enough?'
Mohammed Shami's enstranged wife Hasin Jahan seeks more alimony than Rs 400000..
MS Dhoni IPL 2026 salary: How much money will CSK legend earn in upcoming season?
MS Dhoni IPL 2026 salary: How much money will CSK legend earn in upcoming season
Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over 4% due to...; market cap declines to Rs...
Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over
Caught on Cam: Woman's daring heist in Gujarat backfires dramatically as jeweller slaps her 20 times in 15 seconds, video goes viral
Caught on Cam: Woman's daring heist in Gujarat backfires dramatically as jewelle
India hit rock bottom at Hong Kong Sixes after defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal
India hit rock bottom at Hong Kong Sixes after defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE