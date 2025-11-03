FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 crore in...

120 Bahadur: Ram Chander Yadav and Nihal Singh, only two surviving heroes of the Battle of Rezang La, will be portrayed by these debutants in Farhan Akhtar film

Namo Bharat: NCRTC takes BIG step to boost passenger security at Anand Vihar station, sets up...

From Tejas Mk2 to AMCA,India to build 1,100 fighter jet engines worth Rs 65,400 crore by..., check details

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna to win show? Viral photo shows these contestants in top 6, netizens say 'shame on you Colors TV'

DNA TV Show: Donald Trump claims Pakistan is conducting nuclear tests, but why?

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 full list of winners: Stree 2 named Best Film; Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bag top acting honours

Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies' including Rahul, Tejashwi: 'Influence of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty...'

'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 crore in...

Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 cr in

120 Bahadur: Ram Chander Yadav and Nihal Singh, only two surviving heroes of the Battle of Rezang La, will be portrayed by these debutants in Farhan Akhtar film

120 Bahadur: Ral-life heroes Ram Yadav, Nihal Singh to be portrayed by...

Namo Bharat: NCRTC takes BIG step to boost passenger security at Anand Vihar station, sets up...

Namo Bharat: NCRTC takes BIG step to boost passenger security at Anand Vihar sta

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 crore in...

Bharti Airtel currently holds a 51.03 per cent stake in the company, as of September 30.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 11:57 PM IST

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 crore in...
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Bharti Airtel, led by Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, has said that its board has approved the acquisition of a 5 per cent additional stake in its telecom infrastructure subsidiary Indus Towers, PTI reported. This comes as Bharti Airtel announced a 2-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 8,651 crore in the second quarter of FY26 on Monday.

Bharti Airtel's stake in Indus Towers

Bharti Airtel holds a 51.03 per cent stake in Indus Towers as of September 30. However, the company, in a filing, said that "acquisition doesn't fall within related party transaction(s)". "A Special Committee of Directors...has granted an enabling approval for acquisition of up to 5 per cent additional stake in Indus Towers Limited, a subsidiary company, in one or more tranches over a period of time," Airtel said in the filing.

Bharti Airtel's Rs 5,000 crore stake in Indus Towers

Based on Indus Tower's Monday closing price of Rs 382.70 on BSE, the 5 per cent stake is worth over Rs 5,000 crore. Airtel said that the acquisition will be subject to prevailing market conditions, including liquidity and price considerations, as well as compliance with applicable laws. Public shareholders, including mutual funds, Life Insurance Corporation of India, held a 48.93 per cent stake in Indus Towers as on September 30. In December 2024, Vodafone sold its 3 per cent stake in Indus Towers for around Rs 2,800 crore and exited from the company.

Bharti Airtel Customer Base

The company's total customer base stands at nearly 62.4 crore across 15 countries. The consumer base of the India business stood at approximately 45 crore, while that of the Africa business stood at nearly 17.4 crore.

Sunil Mittal's net worth

According to Forbes, the real-time net worth of the Bharti Airtel founder is USD 14.7 billion (Rs 130484 crore), as of November 3.

READ | Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 crore in...
Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 cr in
120 Bahadur: Ram Chander Yadav and Nihal Singh, only two surviving heroes of the Battle of Rezang La, will be portrayed by these debutants in Farhan Akhtar film
120 Bahadur: Ral-life heroes Ram Yadav, Nihal Singh to be portrayed by...
Namo Bharat: NCRTC takes BIG step to boost passenger security at Anand Vihar station, sets up...
Namo Bharat: NCRTC takes BIG step to boost passenger security at Anand Vihar sta
From Tejas Mk2 to AMCA,India to build 1,100 fighter jet engines worth Rs 65,400 crore by..., check details
From Tejas Mk2 to AMCA,India to build 1,100 fighter jet engines worth Rs 65,400
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna to win show? Viral photo shows these contestants in top 6, netizens say 'shame on you Colors TV'
Gaurav Khanna to win Bigg Boss 19? Viral pic shows these contestants in Top 6
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE