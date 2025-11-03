Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 crore in...

Bharti Airtel currently holds a 51.03 per cent stake in the company, as of September 30.

Bharti Airtel, led by Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, has said that its board has approved the acquisition of a 5 per cent additional stake in its telecom infrastructure subsidiary Indus Towers, PTI reported. This comes as Bharti Airtel announced a 2-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 8,651 crore in the second quarter of FY26 on Monday.

Bharti Airtel's stake in Indus Towers

Bharti Airtel holds a 51.03 per cent stake in Indus Towers as of September 30. However, the company, in a filing, said that "acquisition doesn't fall within related party transaction(s)". "A Special Committee of Directors...has granted an enabling approval for acquisition of up to 5 per cent additional stake in Indus Towers Limited, a subsidiary company, in one or more tranches over a period of time," Airtel said in the filing.

Bharti Airtel's Rs 5,000 crore stake in Indus Towers

Based on Indus Tower's Monday closing price of Rs 382.70 on BSE, the 5 per cent stake is worth over Rs 5,000 crore. Airtel said that the acquisition will be subject to prevailing market conditions, including liquidity and price considerations, as well as compliance with applicable laws. Public shareholders, including mutual funds, Life Insurance Corporation of India, held a 48.93 per cent stake in Indus Towers as on September 30. In December 2024, Vodafone sold its 3 per cent stake in Indus Towers for around Rs 2,800 crore and exited from the company.

Bharti Airtel Customer Base

The company's total customer base stands at nearly 62.4 crore across 15 countries. The consumer base of the India business stood at approximately 45 crore, while that of the Africa business stood at nearly 17.4 crore.

Sunil Mittal's net worth

According to Forbes, the real-time net worth of the Bharti Airtel founder is USD 14.7 billion (Rs 130484 crore), as of November 3.