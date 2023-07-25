Headlines

Business

This Indian billionaire owns Rs 1000 crore most expensive yacht, it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Singhania, Gautam Adani

262-metre Amevi superyacht cost around Rs 1,000 crore and belongs to a famous steel magnate.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

India boasts a major chunk of the world’s billionaires, including some of the richest individuals in the world. Some of these business tycoons are flamboyant beyond the imagination of common people. Their luxurious toys include yachts worth hundreds of crores which are nothing short of palaces on water.

Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani reportedly owns a horseshoe-shaped modern, ultra-luxury yacht estimated to have cost a staggering $100 million. The 58-metre-long yacht. Its luxuries include private suites, spa, 25-metre swimming pool and lounge bar. His younger brother Anil Ambani had bought a yacht with his wife Tina Ambani which they named TIAN. Its cost was reported to be around Rs 200 crore but is not officially disclosed.

Former billionaire Vijay Mallya used to own one of the most exquisite yachts in the world, the Empress of India, which he had bought for an undisclosed amount in 2006. It was previously owned by a UAE billionaire. Mallya said in 2018 that the 95-metre yacht was sold for 43.5 million. Some other prominent Indian billionaires who own yachts are Adi Godrej and Gautam Singhania.

But the tag for the most expensive yacht owned by an Indian goes to the 262-metre Amevi superyacht belonging to steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal. The UK-based billionaire, who is the 7th richest Indian in the world, has gone on voyages to not just India but also Spain, Gibraltar and Norway in his yacht. The yacht reportedly cost around Rs 1,000 crore. The luxuries include swimming pool, gymnasium, spa and cinema hall.

