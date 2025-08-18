Indian billionaire Gautam Adani urges India's youth to be leader in this area: 'We must now fight for...'

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meerut toll plaza: NHAI slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on operator after assault on Army jawan, 6 arrested

Good news for Mumbaikars as 238 AC local trains to run soon in Mumbai; check features, fares and more

'Nobody is indispensable': Sunil Gavaskar's message to Ajit Agarkar over Jasprit Bumrah's workload management

Watch: Shubhanshu Shukla meets PM Modi, shares moments of his space mission, gifts him...

What! Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in trouble? 100 unit members admitted to hospital in Leh due to...

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries makes foray into herbal drinks, acquires THIS brand after Campa Cola

Comedian Aiyyo Shraddha faces backlash over Mile Sur Mera Tumhara parody: 'Hindi imposition is...'

IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can now register till..., know application process

‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

Viral video: Faissal Khan REVEALS Aamir Khan has an illegitimate child OUT of WEDLOCK after having affair with..., furious netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meerut toll plaza: NHAI slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on operator after assault on Army jawan, 6 arrested

Meerut toll plaza: NHAI slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on operator after assault on jawan

Good news for Mumbaikars as 238 AC local trains to run soon in Mumbai; check features, fares and more

Good news for Mumbaikars as 238 AC local trains to run soon in Mumbai; check fea

'Nobody is indispensable': Sunil Gavaskar's message to Ajit Agarkar over Jasprit Bumrah's workload management

Sunil Gavaskar sends blunt message to Ajit Agarkar over Bumrah's workload mgt

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani urges India's youth to be leader in this area: 'We must now fight for...'

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Monday urged the country to strengthen its technological and economic independence as its future security will depend on more than just protecting its borders. Addressing students and faculty at IIT Kharagpur, the billionaire industrialist said the real battlefield today is about securing leadership in technology and not remaining low-cost participants in the global race. “In terms of technology dependence, 90 per cent of our semiconductors are imported. One disruption or sanction can freeze our digital economy. In the case of energy vulnerability, we import 85 per cent of our oil. A single geopolitical incident can restrict our growth,” Gautam Adani told the gathering.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 09:10 PM IST

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani urges India's youth to be leader in this area: 'We must now fight for...'
Gautam Adani addressing students in IIT Kharagpur

TRENDING NOW

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Monday urged the country to strengthen its technological and economic independence as its future security will depend on more than just protecting its borders. Addressing students and faculty at IIT Kharagpur, the billionaire industrialist said the real battlefield today is about securing leadership in technology and not remaining low-cost participants in the global race. “In terms of technology dependence, 90 per cent of our semiconductors are imported. One disruption or sanction can freeze our digital economy. In the case of energy vulnerability, we import 85 per cent of our oil. A single geopolitical incident can restrict our growth,” Gautam Adani told the gathering.

What does Gautam Adani calls for?

“When our data crosses India's borders, every bit of this data becomes raw material for foreign algorithms, creates foreign wealth, and strengthens foreign dominance. And in the case of military dependence, many of our critical systems are imported, binding our national security to the political will and supply chains of other nations. This is the freedom we must now fight for the freedom of self-reliance — the freedom of Atmanirbharta — if we are to be truly free,” the Adani Group Chairman emphasised.

Reflecting on rapid global changes, Gautam Adani said the ongoing technological revolution is unlike anything witnessed before. With robotics and artificial intelligence reshaping industries, he warned that cost advantages could disappear overnight, putting India's competitiveness at risk.

Gautam Adani described this period as India's “second freedom struggle”, where companies and institutions that fail to adapt may vanish, while new disruptors could rise to global dominance. Addressing the students, he said the world has never seen an industrial and intelligence revolution of this scale.

“Here is what I can tell you — Tomorrow's trillion-dollar valued disruptors will bend others to their will. And some of them will go on to dominate the world like no company has ever done before,” the Adani Group Chairman added. 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)


ALSO READ: Another masterstroke by Gautam Adani, Adani Defence & Aerospace is all set to acquire 100 percent stake in...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Swetha Ravipudi: Engineering secure and resilient AI infrastructure through trans-disciplinary knowledge
Swetha Ravipudi: Expert in Secure and Resilient AI Infrastructure
Big 2025 Bollywood films like Saiyaara and Dhadak 2 to stream online on…
Big 2025 Bollywood films like Saiyaara and Dhadak 2 to stream online on…
'Amazing Act of Devotion...': A 60-year-old Beggar donates Rs 1.83 Lakh to renovate a temple
'Act of Devotion': 60-year-old Beggar donates Rs 1.83 Lakh to renovate a temple
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Check out Dos and Don’ts to keep in mind while fasting
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Check out Dos and Don’ts to keep in mind while fasting
India vs Pakistan: Price of TV ads surges for high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 game as brands have to pay Rs...
India vs Pakistan Price of TV ads surges for high voltage Asia Cup 2025 game
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE