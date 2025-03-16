Earlier, the upcoming international airport was set for inauguration on April 17.

Adani Group led by India's second richest man, Gautam Adani, has built multiple big projects in the country. The group has a presence in several sectors in power, energy, cement and more. His Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) is building a greenfield airport called Navi Mumbai airport. The billionaire has announced that the upcoming international airport will be inaugurated in June. Earlier, it was set for inauguration on April 17.

The airport is the second such facility in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. It is being developed by a special purpose vehicle, NMIAL, which is a 74:26 joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO). In a tweet, the Adani Group chairman wrote, "A glimpse into India's aviation future! Visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport site today — a world-class airport taking shape. Set for inauguration this June, it will redefine connectivity & growth. A true gift to India!" "Kudos to the Adani Airports team & partners for making this vision a reality," he further said in the post.

A glimpse into India’s aviation future!



Visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport site today—a world-class airport taking shape. Set for inauguration this June, it will redefine connectivity & growth. A true gift to India!



Kudos to the Adani Airports team & partners for… pic.twitter.com/2TCWcSnr6c — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) March 16, 2025

READ | Narayan Murthy's Infosys hit again, company loses Rs 44226 crore in just 4 days after...

Navi Mumbai International Airport with two runways and four terminals will have a capacity to cater to 90 million passengers per annum once all the five phases of the project are completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2018 laid the foundation stone for the new airport, which is coming up at an investment of Rs 16,700 crore with an aim to reduce the congestion at the capacity-constrained Mumbai Airport, along with meeting the soaring demand for air travel in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)