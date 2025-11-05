FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Russian President Putin hints at nuclear testing after Trump's claims, orders officials to...

Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri tells Amaal Mallik this contestant will be her enemy for life; not Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Ahead of first phase of polls, NDA candidate Jyoti Manjhi attacked; check update

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite for Thalaivar 173; neither Lokesh Kanagaraj nor Nelson to direct film, release date is...

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm's profit rises 84% in Q2 FY26 due to...

US Anchor can’t keep calm hearing ‘Dhoom Machale’ at Zohran Mamdani’s victory event

Cricket's oldest tradition altered: India vs South Africa Test in Guwahati to feature major timing change for first time since 1877

Rahul Gandhi's 'vote-chori' allegation backfires, woman in Congress MP's video clip denies his claims, says, 'My vote was...'

'Sex karna bhi band karde': Netizens react furiously as Vicky Kaushal reportedly aims to quit non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film Mahavatar

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump has turned the US into 'Pakistan'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri tells Amaal Mallik this contestant will be her enemy for life; not Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj

Bigg Boss 19: Neelam tells Amaal this contestant will be her enemy for life

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Ahead of first phase of polls, NDA candidate Jyoti Manjhi attacked; check update

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Ahead of first phase of polls, NDA candidate Jyoti

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite for Thalaivar 173; neither Lokesh Kanagaraj nor Nelson to direct film, release date is...

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite for Thalaivar 173, Sundar C to direct film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm's profit rises 84% in Q2 FY26 due to...

Adani Enterprises' consolidated revenue from operations fell to Rs 21,844 crore in the second quarter from Rs 23,196 crore a year back.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 11:40 PM IST

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm's profit rises 84% in Q2 FY26 due to...
File photo: Gautam Adani
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, has reported an 84 per cent jump in profit at Rs 3,199 crore in the September quarter, mainly because of a one-time exceptional income, PTI reported. Without this one-time gain, the adjusted profit fell 66.2 per cent to Rs 814.35 crore in Q2 from Rs 2,408.89 crore a year ago.

Adani Enterprises Q2 Net Profit

The consolidated net profit of the firm was reported at Rs 3,199 crore in the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 financial year -- compared with Rs 1,742 crore earnings in the same period a year back, according to a company statement. The profit was boosted by a one-time gain of Rs 3,583 crore arising from the sale of its 13.51 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd (formerly known as Adani Wilmar Ltd). Without this one-time gain, the adjusted profit fell 66.2 per cent to Rs 814.35 crore in Q2 from Rs 2,408.89 crore a year ago.

Adani Enterprises EBITDA

Adani Enterprise's EBITDA fell due to low volumes and prices of coal. One reason for the low volume of coal trading was lower consumption in coal-fired power plants, as the monsoon, as well as rapid growth in renewable generation, dampened demand. The emerging core infra businesses have recorded half-yearly EBITDA of Rs 5,470 crore with an increase of 5 per cent on a year-on-year basis and now contribute 71 per cent to total EBITDA, it said.

Adani Enterprises Revenue

Adani Enterprises' consolidated revenue from operations fell to Rs 21,844 crore in the second quarter from Rs 23,196 crore a year back. "With disciplined execution and strategic diversification, Adani Enterprises Ltd continues to strengthen its position as India's leading incubator of transformative infrastructure and energy businesses," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

READ | Elon Musk’s Starlink enters India, signs first deal with this Indian state, not Karnataka, UP

Adani Enterprises board approves Rs 25,000 crore rights issue

The company board approved raising Rs 25,000 crore through a rights issue from existing shareholders to fund its massive expansion drive across its infrastructure portfolio that includes airports and clean energy projects. This is the company's biggest fundraising following the cancellation of a fully subscribed Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO) in the aftermath of the release of a damning report by US short seller Hindenburg Research in 2023.

Adani Enterprises Share Price

The Adani company's shares closed at Rs 2,399.90 on Tuesday. It market cap currently stands at Rs 2.79 lakh crore, as of November 4.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri tells Amaal Mallik this contestant will be her enemy for life; not Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj
Bigg Boss 19: Neelam tells Amaal this contestant will be her enemy for life
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Ahead of first phase of polls, NDA candidate Jyoti Manjhi attacked; check update
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Ahead of first phase of polls, NDA candidate Jyoti
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite for Thalaivar 173; neither Lokesh Kanagaraj nor Nelson to direct film, release date is...
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite for Thalaivar 173, Sundar C to direct film
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm's profit rises 84% in Q2 FY26 due to...
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm's profit rises 84% in Q2 FY26 du
US Anchor can’t keep calm hearing ‘Dhoom Machale’ at Zohran Mamdani’s victory event
US Anchor can’t keep calm hearing ‘Dhoom Machale’ at Zohran Mamdani’s victory ev
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE