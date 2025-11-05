Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm's profit rises 84% in Q2 FY26 due to...

Adani Enterprises' consolidated revenue from operations fell to Rs 21,844 crore in the second quarter from Rs 23,196 crore a year back.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, has reported an 84 per cent jump in profit at Rs 3,199 crore in the September quarter, mainly because of a one-time exceptional income, PTI reported. Without this one-time gain, the adjusted profit fell 66.2 per cent to Rs 814.35 crore in Q2 from Rs 2,408.89 crore a year ago.

Adani Enterprises Q2 Net Profit

The consolidated net profit of the firm was reported at Rs 3,199 crore in the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 financial year -- compared with Rs 1,742 crore earnings in the same period a year back, according to a company statement. The profit was boosted by a one-time gain of Rs 3,583 crore arising from the sale of its 13.51 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd (formerly known as Adani Wilmar Ltd). Without this one-time gain, the adjusted profit fell 66.2 per cent to Rs 814.35 crore in Q2 from Rs 2,408.89 crore a year ago.

Adani Enterprises EBITDA

Adani Enterprise's EBITDA fell due to low volumes and prices of coal. One reason for the low volume of coal trading was lower consumption in coal-fired power plants, as the monsoon, as well as rapid growth in renewable generation, dampened demand. The emerging core infra businesses have recorded half-yearly EBITDA of Rs 5,470 crore with an increase of 5 per cent on a year-on-year basis and now contribute 71 per cent to total EBITDA, it said.

Adani Enterprises Revenue

Adani Enterprises' consolidated revenue from operations fell to Rs 21,844 crore in the second quarter from Rs 23,196 crore a year back. "With disciplined execution and strategic diversification, Adani Enterprises Ltd continues to strengthen its position as India's leading incubator of transformative infrastructure and energy businesses," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

READ | Elon Musk’s Starlink enters India, signs first deal with this Indian state, not Karnataka, UP

Adani Enterprises board approves Rs 25,000 crore rights issue

The company board approved raising Rs 25,000 crore through a rights issue from existing shareholders to fund its massive expansion drive across its infrastructure portfolio that includes airports and clean energy projects. This is the company's biggest fundraising following the cancellation of a fully subscribed Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO) in the aftermath of the release of a damning report by US short seller Hindenburg Research in 2023.

Adani Enterprises Share Price

The Adani company's shares closed at Rs 2,399.90 on Tuesday. It market cap currently stands at Rs 2.79 lakh crore, as of November 4.