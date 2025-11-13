FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani plans BIG move to build India's largest...; announces its entry into...

The facility is expected to be commissioned by March 2026, Adani Group said in a statement.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 03:40 PM IST

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani plans BIG move to build India's largest...; announces its entry into...
File photo: Gautam Adani
The Adani Group, led by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, has announced its entry into the battery energy storage sector. The group plans to set up a 1,126 MW / 3,530 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Khavda in Gujarat. This will be India's largest and among the world's biggest single-location storage projects, PTI reported.

When will the facility be commissioned?

The facility is expected to be commissioned by March 2026, the conglomerate said in a statement. It comprises more than 700 BESS containers and will form part of the Khavda renewable energy complex, billed as the world's largest renewable energy plant.

What's the use of battery storage?

Battery storage is required to make renewable energy more reliable, provide backup power, and improve grid stability. It allows energy generated from sources like solar and wind to be stored and then used when the source is unavailable, such as at night or during low-wind periods. This reduces reliance on the grid and fossil fuels, lowers electricity bills, and ensures a consistent power supply.

Adani's BESS project capacity 

The BESS project would have a power capacity of 1126 MW and an energy capacity 3530 MWh. This means that BESS would be able to store 3530 MWh of energy - extending power capacity of 1126 MW by around 3 hours. Adani said its project aims to enhance grid reliability, ease peak load pressures, reduce transmission congestion, and support round-the-clock clean power supply. It will use advanced lithium-ion battery technology integrated with energy management systems for optimised performance.

READ | Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun reveals he bought 3 Tesla cars and ripped them apart; know why

Gautam Adani on energy storage

"Energy storage is the cornerstone of a renewable-powered future," said Gautam Adani, adding that, "With this historic project, we are not only setting global benchmarks but also reinforcing our commitment to India's energy independence and sustainability." This initiative, he said, would enable the group to deliver reliable, clean and affordable energy solutions at scale. With this strategic entry, the Adani Group joins the ranks of global energy leaders investing in large-scale storage infrastructure, marking a transformative moment in India’s clean energy journey.

