BUSINESS

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani makes BIG move as Adani Green adds two new...

The main objective of the two new firms is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 10:30 PM IST

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani continues to expand his business empire. Now, in the field of renewable energy, his company, Adani Green Energy, has incorporated two step-down subsidiaries for generating and distributing clean energy -- AHE13L and AHE16L. The main objective of the two new firms is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy, it stated.

Adani Green Energy adds 2 new firms

Adani Green Energy's wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Saur Urja (KA) Ltd (ASUKAL) has incorporated wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Adani Hydro Energy Thirteen (AHE13L) and Adani Hydro Energy Sixteen (AHE16L), in Gujarat, Adani Green Energy said in a filing.

Adani Green Energy Market Cap

The market cap of Adani Green is Rs 1.67 lakh crore, as of November 21. The share price of the company closed at Rs 1,031 on Friday.

