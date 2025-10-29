BIG relief for taxpayers as CBDT extends due date for filing ITR, audit report for AY 2025-26 to...; check details
Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah takes dig at Sonia, Lalu, asserts ‘Kisi ke bete ka number...’
Twin-Star: Scientists discover three Earth-like planets, first known binary system
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets Rs 40000 crore in one day as Adani Group stocks rise
Abhishek Bachchan slams netizen accusing him of buying Best Actor Filmfare Award for I Want To Talk: 'Best way to shut you...'
Vijay Deverakonda’s most iconic roles and on-screen chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, other leading ladies
What is China’s hotpot bath? Visitors soak in a gigantic soup which contains..., inspired by...
Meet Bihar’s richest man, who left his hometown at 19, started with scrap metal trade, and now owns Rs 1.85 lakh crore worth company, his net worth is...
Made In India-fame Alisha Chinai looks unrecognisable in latest viral pics, netizens say 'she is looking like Farida Jalal'
Ripple (XRP) vs Dogecoin (DOGE) vs Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Top Crypto of 2025 That Will Turn $200 into $20,000
BUSINESS
The rally in the Adani stocks was largely driven by strong quarterly results from the flagship renewable and energy arms.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani became richer by nearly Rs 40,000 crore in a single day on Wednesday as Adani Group stocks rose. The stocks lit up the share market, adding a staggering Rs 39,640 crore in market capitalisation in a single session. Investors cheered a wave of upbeat earnings from key group companies, led by Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas, signalling renewed momentum across the conglomerate’s sprawling portfolio. The rally in the stocks was largely driven by strong quarterly results from the flagship renewable and energy arms. It sparked a broad-based surge across the group’s 10 listed companies.
The share price of Adani Green Energy rose by 11.06 per cent to Rs 1,115.30 on Wednesday on NSE. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 1.81 lakh crore, as of October 29. The company announced its Q2 results on Tuesday, posting a 28 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit in the September quarter. The Adani company had clocked a net profit of Rs 515 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, it had said in an exchange filing.
The Adani company's shares rose by 2.09 per cent to Rs 634 on Wednesday on the NSE. Its market cap stands at Rs 69812 crore, as of October 29. The company reported a net profit of Rs 164 crore for the second quarter, down 11.9 per cent from Rs 186 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 19.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,576.4 crore from Rs 1,318.5 crore in Q2 FY25, driven by higher volumes across its CNG and PNG segments.