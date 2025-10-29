Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets Rs 40000 crore in one day as Adani Group stocks rise

The rally in the Adani stocks was largely driven by strong quarterly results from the flagship renewable and energy arms.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani became richer by nearly Rs 40,000 crore in a single day on Wednesday as Adani Group stocks rose. The stocks lit up the share market, adding a staggering Rs 39,640 crore in market capitalisation in a single session. Investors cheered a wave of upbeat earnings from key group companies, led by Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas, signalling renewed momentum across the conglomerate’s sprawling portfolio. The rally in the stocks was largely driven by strong quarterly results from the flagship renewable and energy arms. It sparked a broad-based surge across the group’s 10 listed companies.

Adani Green Energy share price

The share price of Adani Green Energy rose by 11.06 per cent to Rs 1,115.30 on Wednesday on NSE. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 1.81 lakh crore, as of October 29. The company announced its Q2 results on Tuesday, posting a 28 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit in the September quarter. The Adani company had clocked a net profit of Rs 515 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, it had said in an exchange filing.

Adani Total Gas share price

The Adani company's shares rose by 2.09 per cent to Rs 634 on Wednesday on the NSE. Its market cap stands at Rs 69812 crore, as of October 29. The company reported a net profit of Rs 164 crore for the second quarter, down 11.9 per cent from Rs 186 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 19.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,576.4 crore from Rs 1,318.5 crore in Q2 FY25, driven by higher volumes across its CNG and PNG segments.