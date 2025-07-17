Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets richer by Rs 7150 crore after selling 20% stake in...

Adani Group is expecting over Rs 15,700 crore from the complete divestment of its 44 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, has sold a 20 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd (formerly known as Adani Wilmar Ltd) to Wilmar International, Singapore, for Rs 7,150 crore. The Adani Group had announced to exit from the FMCG business and focus on the infrastructure vertical.

As per the regulatory filing on Thursday, Adani Commodities LLP (ACL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, will soon sell the residual 10.42% stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd, leading to a complete exit from the FMCG business. In January, ACL had already sold a 13.51 per cent stake in AWL through the offer for sale route, generating Rs 4,855 crore.

Adani Group expects Rs 15,700 crore from its 44 per cent stake

Adani Group is expecting over Rs 15,700 crore from the complete divestment of its 44 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business, which sells edible oil and other food products under Fortune brand. In December last year, Adani Group had announced divestment of its entire 44 per cent stake in AWL to sharpen its focus on core infrastructure businesses.

In a regulatory filing, Adani Enterprises informed that the Board has approved the execution of the share purchase agreement amongst itself, ACL and Lence (part of Wilmar Group). As per the agreement, ACL will sell up to 20 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business to Lence at Rs 275 per share, in a deal valued at Rs 7,150 crore.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's company's profit rises to Rs 325 crore days after acquiring entire stake of India's largest govt bank in...

ACL's stake in AWL Agri Business

ACL currently has a 30.42 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business, and it will soon divest the remaining 10.42 per cent stake to investors. Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar Group together held around 88 per cent in the company (44 per cent each). In January 2025, AEL/ACL sold 13.5 per cent of its shareholding in AWL at Rs 276.51 per share.

Gautam Adani's net worth

According to Forbes, the Indian billionaire has a real-time net worth of USD 68.3 billion, as of July 17.

(With inputs from PTI)