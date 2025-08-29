Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets key document from govt company for...; to invest Rs 26449 crore

The Adani company will set up a 2,400 MW (800 MW X 3) power plant in Bihar with an investment of USD 3 billion or Rs 26449 crore.

Adani Power of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has announced that the company has received the Letter of Award (LoA), a key document, from Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd. (BSPGCL) for procurement of electricity over 25 years, PTI reported. The Adani company will set up a 2,400 MW (800 MW X 3) power plant at Bhagalpur district of Bihar with an investment of USD 3 billion or Rs 26449 crore. BSPGCL is a government-owned entity operating under the Bihar government's electricity sector.

What Adani Power said

Adani Power said it has received a LoA for 25-year long-term procurement of electricity from BSPGCL, which it will supply from a 2,400 MW (800 MW X 3) greenfield ultra super critical plant to be set up at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district. This would be followed by the signing of the Power Supply Agreement (PSA) between the entities, the company stated.

Earlier, Adani Power had emerged as the winner in the tariff-based competitive bidding process by the BSPGCL, as it offered the lowest supply price of Rs 6.075 per KWh. The company estimated direct and indirect employment generation of 10,000 to 12,000 personnel during the construction phase and 3,000 once in operation.

Adani Power market cap

The Adani-led company is one of India's largest private thermal power producers. It has a market cap of Rs 2.32 lakh crore, as of August 29. Its shares closed at Rs 599.75 on Friday. Adani Power has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW spread across 12 power plants across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, as well as a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.