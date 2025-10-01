Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla tweets on RCB amid acquisition talks: 'At the right valuation...'
BUSINESS
RCB lifted its maiden title by trouncing Punjab Kings in the final of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.
Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India, has said that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is a 'great team at the right valuation'. His comments come amid speculations that he is in talks to buy the RCB franchise, along with other bidders. The Bengaluru-based Indian Premier League (IPL) team seeks a one-time payment for the franchise, reports suggest.
Poonawalla appears to express his interest in acquiring a stake in the franchise, which is owned by United Spirits Limited (USL), the Diageo-controlled owner of RCB. He wrote on X, "At the right valuation, RCB is a great team..."
USL operates as a subsidiary of Diageo, a British multinational alcoholic beverage corporation based in London. The company is aiming for a staggering valuation of USD 2 billion. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB lifted its maiden title by trouncing Punjab Kings in the final of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.
At the right valuation, @RCBTweets is a great team…— Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) October 1, 2025
Earlier, former IPL chairman, Lalit Modi added fuel to the fire on Tuesday, stating that there could be no better investment at the moment than purchasing RCB. Lalit firmly believes that significant global funds or a sovereign fund would desperately want to have them as part of their investment strategy and India strategy.
