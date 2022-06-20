Indian Bank gets DCW notice over its guidelines making pregnant women 'temporarily unfit' for joining

DCW said the alleged action of the Indian Bank is 'discriminatory and illegal' as it is contrary to the Maternity Benefits.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Indian Bank seeking withdrawal of its new recruitment guidelines which prevents a woman, who is three or more months pregnant, from joining the service.

An immediate reaction regarding the move, which has invited criticism from various quarters, was not available from the public sector lender.

In its notice, the DCW said the alleged action of the Indian Bank is "discriminatory and illegal" as it is contrary to the Maternity Benefits provided under 'The Code of Social Security, 2020'.

"Further, it discriminates on the basis of sex which is against the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India," the DCW said.

We have issued Notice to Indian Bank for their rule denying joining to pregnant women terming them ‘medically unfit’. Earlier SBI also had to withdraw similar rule after DCW Notice. Also written to RBI now requesting them to fix accountability against misogynistic rules by Banks pic.twitter.com/ODHWgh3Eg9 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 20, 2022

Guidelines of Indian Bank

According to the guidelines and criteria for physical fitness for pre-employment recently issued by Indian Bank, candidates would be re-examined six weeks after delivery for the appointment of the selected post.

"A woman candidate, who as a result of tests, is found to be pregnant of 12 weeks' standing or over, should be declared temporarily unfit until the confinement is over,” it stated.

"The candidate should be re-examined for a fitness certificate six weeks after the date of labour, subject to the production of a medical certificate of fitness from a registered medical practitioner," it added.

READ | NEET UG 2022: NTA acknowledges receiving requests for postponement

SBI had issued similar guidelines in January

Earlier in January, the country's largest lender -- SBI -- had put in place new rules which said a woman candidate with more than three months of pregnancy will be considered "temporarily unfit" and can join the bank within four months after delivery.

After criticism from various quarters, the SBI suspended the revised guidelines on the recruitment of pregnant women.

In a statement, the DCW said it has also written a letter to the Reserve Bank of India on the issue. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said the panel has taken suo-moto cognizance of media reports on framing of new guidelines by the Indian Bank for the recruitment of staff.

According to the media reports, a recent circular issued by the bank prevents women who are more than three months pregnant from joining service, despite having been selected through due process, it said.

The bank has been asked by the panel to provide a detailed action taken report in the matter by June 23. Maliwal has also written a letter to the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.