Indian authorities wake up after Beirut blast, CBIC directs all Customs offices to ensure safety of explosive material

Amid concerns over 700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate lying at Chennai port, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has directed its field offices across the country to immediately verify and confirm within 48 hours safety of such hazardous and explosive material.

The direction issued by the CBIC comes after the massive explosion in Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday. The blast that has killed at least 137 people and injured over 4,000 was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut port.

It has now come to light that several containers of ammonium nitrate, containing nearly 700 tonnes of the chemical, are lying at a private container frieght stattion in Chennai.

In a statement issued on Twitter, CBIC said it has "urgently directed Customs and field formations to immediately verify and confirm within 48 hours that any hazardous and explosive material lying in warehouses and ports across the country meets all safety and fire standards and presents no danger to life and property."

"This precautionary step has been taken in view of the recent incident of an explosion in a foreign country caused by such material," the tweet said.

CBIC, responsible for administering indirect Taxes in India, is a body under the Finance Ministry.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised from several quarters over the storage of the ammonium nitrate in Chennai as large quantities of the chemical are considered hazardous. Small fires or other such accidents nearby can trigger the chemicals, resulting in massive explosions.

It is learnt that several containers of the explosive chemical were seized in 2015 since its importer, a private firm, had not secured relevant permission at the time. The seized chemicals are valued at around Rs 1.80 crore.

Officials, however, have said that the chemicals are under safe custody. It is also understood that the chemicals are under e-auction process for disposal, sources told DNA.

Highly placed sources told DNA that 690 tons of explosive chemical, which were seized by Customs authorities in 2015, are safely stored at a Private Container Freight Station (CFS) located in Manali, north of Chennai city.

(With inputs from Sidharth.M.P)