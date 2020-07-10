India.com Crosses 35 Million Users in May 2020, Grows 4.3x In Users Over Previous Year

New Delhi: India.com, the flagship website of ZEE Digital, has registered a phenomenal growth of 4.3x in monthly active users over the past one year — from May 2019 to May 2020 as per Comscore India.

India.com’s growth was a key contributor to Zee Digital becoming the third-largest digital media network after Times Network and Network 18 as it crossed 185 million unique users on ComScore in May 2020.

India.com is a multi-lingual platform that covers a wide range of topics about India including news, entertainment, Bollywood, sports, business, technology, health, lifestyle and spirituality. With a strong focus on travel in India, it also covers popular tourist places, offbeat destinations, and weekend getaways across the country.

Sharing his vision for India.com, Rohit Chadda, CEO - Digital Publishing, ZEE Group, said, "We aim to make India.com a one stop destination for all Indians and Indophiles globally.

Given the strong brand of India.com, it is our endeavor to make it the go-to platform for relevant and trustworthy information about India pertaining to all genres, be it news, travel, culture, cuisine, civic amenities, utility services, sports or business. Given the positive response from users, we are confident that we are moving in the right direction.”

Notably, India.com has doubled its users month-on-month in May 2020 registering a growth of 2.4x over its April 2020 numbers.